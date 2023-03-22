Watch: Badgers celebrate after win over Oregon
The Wisconsin men's basketball team defeated the Oregon Ducks 61-58 in Round 3 of the NIT and will now move on to face North Texas in Vegas.
There has never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and now he has added "World Baseball Classic closer" to his résumé.
Mookie Betts and Mike Trout are at the top of the starting lineup for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship game against Japan on Tuesday.
Luke Prokop issued a statement on Monday night, just days after Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey during pregame warmups.
Conservatives praised the interview and shared the video on social media
It’s one of the most interesting OWGR updates of the year. We’re a week out from the top 50 cutoff from the Masters.
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
D.J. Moore said his trade to the Chicago Bears not only shocked him, but also Justin Fields.
Hargreaves was reported missing in January last year after he did not turn up for work in the United States.
Gareth Southgate is ready to unleash his attacking triad of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka as England target their first victory in Italy for over 60 years.
Munetaka Murakami, likely headed to MLB in a year or two, was the hero of the night for Team Japan.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., has unveiled his latest mock draft for all the world to see. Check out what he has the Detroit Lions doing.
The Bulls big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikoka Vucevic did something no other trio has this season, or any Bulls have since 1977-78.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
Will we see more upsets in Thursday and Friday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games? Our picks and predictions for the regional semifinals.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
On international fight week, The Independent picks the best combatant to have graced each division in MMA’s best-known promotion
The World Golf Championships — a bold concept born from the threat of a potential rival league led by Greg Norman (sound familiar?) — have died. They were 24.