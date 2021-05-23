It's All About Vegas Baby

We had just one game on the National Hockey League slate on Tuesday, as we inch closer to pro hockey's version of the Frozen Four. The Carolina Hurricanes are in. The Boston Bruins joined them on Monday night. On Tuesday, it was the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues locking horns in a Game 7, and it was an epic battle with plenty of outstanding performances, making for quite a memorable game. Let's get started!

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Florida Panthers 2

The Lightning suffered a loss on home ice in Game 3. Tampa made sure someone would be victorious on home ice for the first time on Saturday.

Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde scored goals in the first 7:24 to set the tone, and the Lightning would never look back. Yes, Jonathan Huberdeau would score a power-play goal at 8:49 to cut the lead to 2-1, but this night belonged to the Lightning.

Ondrej Palat made sure of it, nothing a goal at 16:45 of the first period to make it 3-1. Florida would never get closer. Erik Cernak had primary helper on Palat's score, his second of the game, and Nikita Kucherov also had his second helper of the period.

Alex Killorn took over in the second period with a pair of goals, including a power-play goal at 5:41, and the Lightning held a 5-1 lead after 7:15 of the second. Steven Stamkos got onto the act with a primary assist on the second Killorn goal, and Tampa never looked back.

Carter Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal for Florida, cutting it to 5-2, and scoring his second goal in as many games. But it wasn't nearly enough against Alexei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots to earn the win, as Tampa takes a 3-1 series lead into the final three games, needing just one win to advance.

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 1

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz went back to rookie Ilya Sorokin, and the move paid big dividends. He has started two games in goal, and he has won two starts.

Sorokin allowed one goal on 30 shots, and only Zach Aston-Reese's shorthanded marker at 17:25 of the third period kept the rookie from recording a playoff shutout.

The Islanders had four different scorers, as Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock struck in the first period to make it 2-0. Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson helped out on the first goal, with Oliver Wahlstrom and Nick Leddy assisting on the second.

It got worse for the Pens. Wahlstrom and Jordan Eberle scored power-play goals within 24 seconds of each other in the second, and the Isles never looked back.

The series is tied up, heading back to Long Island for a pivotal Game 5.

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Montreal Canadiens 1

The Leafs fell behind 1-0 on a Jesper Kotkaniemi goal at 7:57, and the hand-wringing in Leafs nation was going on hard core. But things turned around in a hurry.

Jason Spezza scored the game-tying goal less than five minutes later on an assists to Zach Bogosian, and the teams headed to the room tied 1-1.

That's when Auston Matthews took over. With John Tavares out after a Game 1 injury, the Leafs needed someone to step up. And Matthews did just that, posting a goal and three points on the next three goals to put the Leafs up for good. He assisted on the power-play goals to Rasmus Sandin and William Nylander, and there was no looking back. In fact, Nylander's goal was his second of the series, as he has been huge stepping up to fill the void from Johnny T.

Alexander Kerfoot added an empty-net goal to make it 5-1, and that was more than enough for Jack Campbell, who saved 22 of 23 shots for his first-career NHL playoff win in the crease.

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 0

The Golden Knights were all business in the Twin Cities, securing a 3-1 series lead heading back to Sin City.

Nicolas Roy opened the scoring at 10:37 of the first period, on a helper to Keegan Kolesar. He put a bow on the scoring at 18:32 of the third period. Between that, Minnesota couldn't get on the board against Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury is now tied for third all-time with Curtis Joseph with 16 shutouts in the playoffs. Only Patrick Roy (23) and Martin Brodeur (24) have had more. Fleury turned aside all 35 shots he faced for the victory.

Alex Tuch had his third of the postseason from Zach Whitecloud and Chandler Stephenson, and captain Mark Stone had a shorthanded marker to make it 3-0 at the time, an unassisted goal to put things out of reach.

Cam Talbot had 14 saves on 17 shots in the losing effort, but now the Wild are on the brink of elimination, down 3-1.