Vegan, vegetarian and free lunches for all at Miami and Broward school lunchrooms

Like the classroom, the school cafeteria looked different during COVID-19.

This most social of school settings was largely empty or serving socially distant children. Absent were the clusters of students being gabby, gossipy or just goofy.

In many cases, children and teens brought lunch back to the classroom or to a media center. Some classes took turns going to the cafeteria.

When Miami-Dade and Broward students return to school in August, their lunch should be more like pre-COVID days, said school officials, although the final details are still being worked out.

“We’re really excited because our students will be returning to school 100 percent for face-to-face learning,” said registered dietitian Zoe Crego, task assigned program manager, nutrition, education and training, for Broward County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services.

“We will be returning to more of a normal learning experience and students will be going to the cafeteria, while following District COVID protocols.”

Summer school students at Heron Heights Elementary School in Parkland had a BBQ rib sandwich as part of their school lunch offering.

Free meals to continue in schools

One positive measure instituted during the pandemic will continue — and it’s a big bonus for families.

“Breakfast and lunch will remain free for our students,” said Jaquelyn Calzadilla, executive director of external communications for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

This also applies to after-school meals, she said.

“The meals application will remain on the Food and Nutrition website in the event that families need to use that as a means of certification for other services,” said Calzadilla.

Under a USDA waiver, Broward and Miami-Dade districts will be continuing free lunches to all students 18 and under during the entire 2021-22 school year. It’s an extension of a federal program to provide no-cost meals to children from low-income families.

During the pandemic, “so many families have been facing hardships and higher degrees of food insecurity,” said Crego. “Under this waiver, we’re able to provide students lunch free of charge and it doesn’t matter what their income is.”

Story continues

Masks, social distancing rules being finalized

As for protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing, some decisions are still being finalized.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools continues to meet and consult with local health officials regarding the school experience in the fall,” said Calzadilla. “We expect the schooling experience to be similar to pre-COVID times, with some modifications.

“Based on current conditions, including significantly lower positivity rates compared to last summer, increased hospital capacity, and the wide availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are proceeding with a mask optional protocol for the 2021-2022 school year,” she said. “Should local conditions change, we will consult with our health experts to make any necessary adjustments.

“Specifically regarding meals, with the expectation that schooling be similar to pre-COVID times, it will be very difficult to guarantee 6feet of social distancing in cafeterias,” added Calzadilla. “We will encourage the use of alternate dining venues (outdoor spaces and classrooms) whenever possible. We continue to consult the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County on this issue.”

There may be social distancing in Broward school cafeterias though that is still being determined. The Broward School Board is meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to discuss masks and other COVID protocols for schools when they open on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Officials with Miami-Dade Public Schools, which begin on Monday, Aug. 23, are meeting with their medical task force experts on Monday, Aug. 16, to make decisions on masks and other COVID protocols.

No-contact scanners on lunch line

To minimize school lunch lines, Broward cafeteria staff will be using scanners at checkout. These are hand-held devices that can be used to scan a student’s ID card, so no contact will be required, said Crego.

Even though meals are free, by using the devices, cafeteria staff members can track and monitor student food selections. This includes for health purposes such as for students who may have food allergies, she said.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Crego. “We want to make sure our students are safe and able to learn and part of that is receiving these nutritious meals in a safe environment.”

Students will have more meal options than they’ve had since COVID hit, she said.

More vegan, vegetarian options

Their choices will include a variety of pre-made salads (garnished with meat or vegetarian) and multiple entrees, whole grains, vegetables and fruit, low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt.

Entree options will include classics like pizza, burgers and chicken tenders along with selections like lean meats or meat alternatives.

The cafeteria lineup will also feature vegan and vegetarian choices.

“We have quite a population interested in vegan or vegetarian items,” Crego said.

Along with salads, those items include a vegan green chile burrito as well as the vegan No-Nut Butter. “It looks similar to a chocolate spread but it’s made from peas. It’s a good source of protein,” she said.

With school lunches available for free, it might encourage more students to try cafeteria food, said Crego.

“Making sure that all the transitions to face-to-face learning might be challenging in some ways,” she said. “That free meals and nutritious food will be available for all of our students is not one of those challenges.”