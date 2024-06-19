I’ve Been Told By Leeds United – Whites Star Answers Future Question

Leeds United have yet to hold any talks with a returning member of their loan army as he focuses on Euro 2024.

The Whites sent a host of players out on loan last term with Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente all heading for the exit door.

Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach, who have been looking to sign him permanently, but believe Leeds’ price is too high.

After Leeds failed to earn promotion last season, Wober’s future is uncertain and he is currently with the Austria national team, participating at Euro 2024.

Wober admitted that he has heard nothing from Leeds and Monchengladbach about his future and revealed that the Whites have told him that they will have discussions with him when the tournament ends.

“There is total radio silence on both sides at the moment”, Wober told German daily Bild.

“I’ve been told by Leeds that there will be talks once the European Championships are over.

“They want me to concentrate on Austria for now.”

On Monday, Austria suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of France due to an own goal by Wober.

Leeds could hope to keep hold of Wober for next season, but whether the defender would be prepared to play in the Championship is unclear.