They’ve tackled racism and homophobia – it’s time football took on misogyny

How wonderful it would be if there were more Wags out there who didn’t feel the need to blow up their lips and their boobs to fit in.

There is no prouder moment in a parent’s life than when your first born announces that they support your football team (it’s always yours, even if it happens to be owned by a conglomerate of foreign billionaires). Their first word being “mama”, that starring role in the nursery nativity as a donkey, the moment they learn to swim… in my mind, none of it holds a candle to the moment that your daughter announces she wants to be Bukayo Saka when she grows up.

“We’ve raised her so well!” my husband exclaimed, his fist pumping in the air, when she recently told us that she would like Arsenal tickets for her 11th birthday.

“I’m so proud of how you are upholding our family values and traditions!” I wept. “We were worried you might be a Chelsea supporter, or even worse, Spurs. But we should have trusted that you would grow into a fine young woman with a sensible head about her!”

“Actually,” said my brother, “there’s nothing sensible about supporting Arsenal.” He should know, having done it since his birth in 1992.

But that’s another column entirely, one for the sports section. Seeing my daughter’s love of the Gunners has been wonderful, not least because unlike me, she is growing up in a society that encourages girls to play football (she is on her school team). I will do anything to nurture this passion of hers, so I set about trying to get tickets to a game. This isn’t that simple if you don’t have a season ticket, or a spare £10,000 for a hospitality package. Someone suggested I get tickets to see the Arsenal Women’s team, and at just £14 a head, this seemed like pretty good value for a main birthday present. Then, a kind friend got in touch to say that her dad couldn’t make the men’s game against Chelsea, so would we like to take his season tickets? Two Arsenal games, one stadium, two days apart? What a birthday present this was turning out to be! (Not least for me, who last managed to see Arsenal back when Ian Wright was a young slip of a thing.)

So it was that we headed over to the Emirates Stadium, as a family, to watch the Arsenal women beat Leicester City 3-0. There was a great atmosphere, an almost-full house, and we even got to meet the club’s mascot, Gunnersaurus (life long dream, unlocked). A couple of days later, I picked my daughter up from school and took her to her first men’s match. The people in the seats around us could not have been kinder, making space so she could see over heads to the pitch, and the result could not have been better – 5-0 to Arsenal! – but there was one not-so-small thing that left rather a sour taste in the mouth: the grotesque chants from Chelsea fans about Declan Rice’s girlfriend, Lauren Fryer.

I won’t repeat them here, but given Fryer recently chose to take down her Instagram due to horrific abuse about her appearance, you can imagine that they weren’t exactly pleasant. They certainly weren’t the kind of thing I wanted my 11-year-old daughter to hear in 2024 at a Premier League match.

It saddens me that two decades after the premiership roasting scandals that were such a fixture of the tabloids for so long, there are still large swathes of football supporters who see women as little more than a piece of meat. Because 25-year-old Fryer doesn’t look like your stereotypical Wag, she has been targeted by trolls saying that Rice should “upgrade” his partner, as if she were a car or a house rather than a human being. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker, the Manchester City and England star who seems permanently entangled in sex scandals, is described by pundits as a “proper footballer”.

I personally think that Fryer, who shares an 18-month-old son with her childhood sweetheart, looks lovely. How wonderful it would be if there were more Wags out there who didn’t feel the need to blow up their lips and their boobs to fit in. But Fryer should be able to look however she damn well wants, without having to shut down her social media, or her long term partner having to listen to derogatory remarks about her while he’s at work.

This isn’t an isolated incident. In January, it was revealed that reports of sexist mass chanting at games had quadrupled in the first half of this season. When Rebecca Welch became the first woman to referee a Premier League match last December, taking on Fulham against Burnley, the anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out received reports of “sexist phrases and sexist chants… carried out by men of various ages from teenagers through to those in their 60s and 70s.” Hollie Varney, the chief operating officer for the organisation, added that sexism and misogyny were still viewed in some quarters as “some sort of banter”, and that “female pundits and commentators, as well as players and women working across the game, have faced consistent abuse for simply doing their jobs”.

It seems astonishing to me that for all the efforts made to clean up football, you don’t have to look too far to find attitudes towards women that would make even George Best turn in his grave. It’s time that the Premier League tackled misogyny in the same way it has set about stamping out racism and homophobia. It’s only then that the so-called beautiful game will truly deserve its name.

