‘They’ve said… we can’t sell to Manchester United’ – Euro club owner reveals Red Devils cannot sign 24y/o target

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that UEFA multi-club rules have blocked OGC Nice from selling Jean-Clair Todibo to the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford club want to bolster their defensive ranks this summer after releasing Raphael Varane, and the 24-year-old Frenchman has been on their radar for a while.

However, reports emerged yesterday that the deal will not be getting the green light despite advanced talks between all parties, with UEFA rules preventing transfers between clubs with the same owners during the season they are in the same competition or during the first transfer window immediately afterwards.

While Ratcliffe did not name the player, he confirmed that Man United cannot currently buy directly from Nice due to the ownership situation.

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg.

“But that’s not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Nice are owned by Ratcliffe’s company INEOS and his 25% acquisition of stakes in Man United has seen INEOS assume control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Both clubs will be playing in the Europa League next season after Man United won the FA Cup, and they are currently waiting on a decision over whether they can both play in the competition as UEFA rules state that no individual or legal entity can have “control or influence” over more than one club participating in any of their competitions.

UEFA must be satisfied that the Red Devils and their Ligue 1 counterparts are separate entities to maintain their competition’s integrity, which could prove very tricky for both clubs.

Man United will not be able to sign Todibo this summer and will have to look elsewhere in a major blow to their transfer plans, and manager Erik ten Hag will hope a solid centre-back with the experience and quality he is looking for can be signed after missing out on the France international.