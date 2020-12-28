‘I’ve probably said too much:’ Cowboys’ McCarthy talks Kellen Moore-Boise St. flirtation

The Cowboys throttled a divisional rival on Sunday in a 20-point blowout. They’re inexplicably still in the hunt for an NFC East title and a postseason berth despite a 6-9 record.

Yet Cowboys fans can’t fully embrace Victory Monday, though, due to the unshakeable sense that there’s another shoe that about to drop to punctuate this 2020 season. And head coach Mike McCarthy may have dropped a major hint in his postgame remarks.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore remains- far and away- the top candidate mentioned in connection with the head coach opening at his alma mater of Boise State. And while the Cowboys put up 513 yards of total offense against Philadelphia on Sunday- their fourth game of the season topping 500 yards- there’s a general sense that the man responsible for the offensive gameplanning and playcalling duties may not be in Dallas much longer.

Moore did not address reporters after Sunday’s game; he typically does not. But McCarthy was asked about Moore’s status in the moments following the team’s 37-17 win over the Eagles.

“As far as Kellen’s opportunity- or potential opportunity- it’s really not for me to speak on,” the coach said in his postgame press conference. “I think that’s something that he’ll ultimately speak on. Like I was asked the other day, every opportunity’s unique to the individual. I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here. I definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise and himself and his family. I think at the right time, that’s really for Kellen and Boise State to speak on. I’ve probably said too much already. But we think the world of him.”

According to McCarthy, he probably said too much; Cowboys fans will undoubtedly read too much into what McCarthy did say and how he said it.

From his referring to Moore’s “opportunity”and then quickly backtracking and redefining it as a “potential opportunity” to the somber tone McCarthy adopted when recapping Moore’s job performance in Dallas to referencing Moore’s family to leaving an announcement for Moore- and Boise State- to address “at the right time” to finally admitting that he’d revealed too much… it sure sounds like the Cowboys’ head coach is expecting to lose his offensive coordinator any minute now.

