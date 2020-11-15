'I’ve never had this much trouble composing myself' - emotional Dustin Johnson reflects on Masters win

Dustin Johnson is overcome with emotion having finally put on the famous green jacket - AP

Dustin Johnson finally allowed the emotion to overcome him after claiming his first Masters title in record-breaking fashion here on Sunday.

After looking impervious all day - including when tapping in on the 18th green to win by five shots with a 20-under total, the lowest-ever at Augusta - the world No 1 belied his laid-back image when at last cracking, with the tears flowing. There might have been no patrons present, but this did not ruin the 36-year-old’s moment one iota.

“The Masters to me is the biggest tournament and the one that I wanted to win the most so this feels like a dream,” Johnson said. “And having Tiger [Woods] put the green jacket on you is an incredible feeling. Conditions helped the scoring, but I played really well today as it was really difficult with the tricky wind. So have that record - 20-under, is a great honour.”

Johnson paid a special tribute to his brother, Austin, who acts as his caddie.

“I love him being on the bag, I wouldn't want anyone else,” he said. “I had to jab him a little bit on 18 because he was tearing up and made me tear up. Like 'I've still got to finish this off, I can't be crying’. But I was so excited it was hard even to talk.”

Tiger Woods described new Masters champion Dustin Johnson as an 'amazing athlete' - REUTERS

By the time he talked to US network CBS on the 18th green, he was unable to get out he words out.

“I’m sorry, I can’t speak. I’ve never had this much trouble composing myself,” he said, wiping his eyes. “This has been such an emotional day. Just growing up so close to here [in South Carolina], this has always been the tournament I wanted to win most. And after finishing second to Tiger here last year, I wanted it even more. This was something I really wanted to do, and even starting with a four-shot lead I knew I still had to play really well to win.”

The apology was quite unneccessary as it proved how much he cared.

“It’s great having Paulina [Gretzy, his wife] here and our kids [son Tatum, five, and daughter River Jones, three] are just over the street with their grandparents,” he said. "I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”

Story continues

Johnson also thanked long-time coach Butch Harmon and Greg Norman, the former two-time major winner, who has recently helped effect such improvement in his putting. Considering Norman’s own heartbreaking history with Augusta - three second places, including when conceding a six-shot lead in the final round of 1996 to Nick Faldo - many were alarmed by the connection.

Johnson, himself, had a reputation for blowing leads, having gone gone 0-4 when holding the 54-hole advantage in majors before and never once winning. But although he confessed to anxiety early on, as Korean Sungae Im reduced the overnight four-shot deficit to one by the sixth hole, he was able to pull clear again and win his second major.

“It's always tough to get it done in a major, no matter how good you're playing,” he said. “I was nervous all day. I could feel it. I'm just very proud of the way I handled myself.”

Tiger Woods, the defending champion himself, had a dramatic day, taking a septuple 10 on the par-three 12th, before finishing with five birdies in six holes to come in a tie for 38th. It was a courageous finish but afterwards Woods seemed keener to praise a winner who he described as possessing the ideal physique and mentality for the major task.

“DJ’s an amazing athlete,” Woods said, before slipping the green jacket on Johnson in the Butler Cabin. “He’s one of the first guys to ever bring athleticism to our sport. He also has just an amazing ability to stay calm in tough moments, and in order to win this event, and we all know as past champions how hard it is, the emotions we have to deal with out there. There's no one more suited to that than DJ.”

Rory McIlroy concurred. The Northern Irishman closed to within three of Johnson at one stage, before finishing in a tie for fifth.

“Dustin’s been knocking on the door so long, and since coming out of lockdown in June, he has been by far the best player in the world,” McIlroy said. “This validates what he did at Oakmont [when winning the US Open in 2016]. I played with him the first two days here and he’s got the ball on a string. It is really impressive.”