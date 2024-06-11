‘You should’ve moved.’ Salvador Perez playfully admonished cameraman at Royals game

There’s no crying in baseball, but laughing is absolutely allowed. Especially if Royals catcher Salvador Perez is involved.

Royals fans love Perez because he’s an incredible player, but that’s not the only reason he’s beloved in Kansas City. Perez plays with joy and seemingly always has a smile on his face.

That’s true even when he is at a position other than catcher.

We saw that Monday during the Royals’ 4-2 loss to the Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Perez was playing first base when New York’s DJ LeMahieu hit a pop up that landed in the camera well next to the Royals’ dugout.

Perez gave chase but had no chance to catch the ball. That didn’t stop him from playfully admonishing a cameraman.

“Hey you should’ve moved,” Perez said with a smile. “Oh my god. You don’t have a glove.”

That elicited laughter from everyone within earshot of Perez. Here is the video from the X account Talkin’ Baseball.

Wouldn’t it be great to have Perez mic’d-up for a game?