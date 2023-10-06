'We’ve got to find a way to beat the Cavaliers': AU football faces Walsh this Saturday

Ashland University kicks off the second half of the football season Saturday against Walsh, a game that begins a stretch of four home games in the final six Great Midwest Athletic Conference contests.

The Eagles (2-3, 2-1) and Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2) will meet in a 7 p.m. game at Jack Miller Stadium with AU celebrating a century of the marching band.

Both teams come into the GMAC game off of league wins. Walsh got its first conference victory last Saturday after a pair of losses, defeating Lake Erie 30-16. Ashland bounced back from a loss to Tiffin with a 20-6 victory at Ohio Dominican.

“I thought right from the first kickoff (against ODU) the kids came out inspired,” AU coach Doug Geiser said. “(We) played with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. Getting back to Ashland football, playing physical. It was great to see and great to see the kids get another win.”

Walsh opened its season with a pair of non-conference wins, defeating West Liberty 24-21, and Johnson C. Smith 14-9.

The Cavaliers then fell 31-28 to Kentucky Wesleyan and 26-10 to Thomas More before getting their first GMAC win in a unique way against Lake Erie.

With the game tied at 16-16 and less than two minutes remaining, Walsh linebacker Cam Hollobaugh returned a Lake Erie fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

Three plays later, linebacker Chris Jones returned another Lake Erie fumble 36 yards for a touchdown for the final 30-16 margin.

Before the game-breaking defensive scores, the Cavaliers rode a strong ground game that produced 204 rushing yards against the Storm. Running backs Dom Jennings and Cameron Macon combined for 31 carries and 142 rushing yards.

Quarterback Dalys Jett led the Walsh comeback off the bench, completing 9-of-14 passes for 110 yards, while adding six rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Jennings, a redshirt junior, has 58 carries for 283 yards with three touchdowns. Macon, a redshirt freshman, has 59 carries for 218 yards and one score.

Quarterback Hayden Wickard has 22 carries for 88 yards with one score. Jett has 19 carries for 75 yards with one TD.

As a team, Walsh has 180 rushing attempts in five games for 708 yards and six touchdowns. Wickard and Jett, both freshmen, have combined to complete 46-of-108 passing attempts for 493 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“They’ve varied their attack a little bit and they’re doing a nice job with it,” Geiser said. “They’ve got two mobile quarterbacks. They’re running the quarterback a little more than they have, doing the zone read, doing the power read in addition to their wide zone stuff they’ve done in the past.”

That offense could test AU’s defense, but the Eagles were more than up to the challenge against ODU, allowing just 13 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

“We need to continue to stop the run,” Geiser said. “If you can make an offense one-dimensional, that helps tremendously.”

While the Walsh offense has done its best work on the ground, the Eagles have been better passing the ball. Quarterback Trevor Bycznski has completed 88-of-151 attempts (58 percent) for 954 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Receiver Dezmin Lyburtus leads the GMAC with 32 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Running backs Larry Martin and Geo Washington have combined for 470 rushing yards on 128 carries. Martin has five touchdowns in AU’s five games.

“This is (Bycznski’s) first extended time (as a starter),” Geiser said. “He’s doing a nice job progressing and … our passing game is really carrying our offense right now.

“The thing I would probably like to see going forward is to continue to work on our pass efficiency and pass completion percentage. I would like for that to be anywhere from 65 to 68 percent.”

One area where the Eagles have excelled this year is special teams. On the season, AU has blocked seven kicks.

Against ODU, Ashland blocked a point-after attempt and a field goal. The Eagles also successfully converted a fake punt on their first scoring drive and then got their final touchdown when Lyburtus returned an ODU kickoff 90 yards for the score.

For his efforts, Lyburtus was AU’s offensive player of the game and also was awarded a game ball.

On Monday, the senior transfer from Ferris State was named GMAC special teams Athlete of the Week. He finished the day against the Panthers with nine catches for 73 yards and 162 all-purpose yards.

In addition to his pass catching, in five games this season Lyburtus has rushed for 24 yards and a TD, and averaged 32.2 yards on 10 kickoff returns for a sixth touchdown.

“He keeps showing up and is a vital part of what we do offensively and special teams,” Geiser said. “He’s been a great addition to our football team.”

The emphasis on improved special teams this fall has been by design.

“The first five-game stretch of the schedule I thought as we were getting our feet under us with a new quarterback and some new skill, we had to be able to buy some possessions, flip the field and make some plays on special teams,” Geiser said.

“Our motto on special teams is CTG -- change the game. I think probably the biggest part is the guys are seeing the carryover from those individual (special teams) drills to the teams. That’s been huge for us.”

In a series that started in 2012, AU holds an 8-0 edge over the Cavaliers. But Geiser said that history will matter little when the teams meet Saturday night.

“As far as I’m concerned they’re three and two and we’re two and three,” Geiser said. “They’re the favorite going into the game. We’ve got to show up and we got to go win the game.

“We’ve got to find a way to beat the Cavaliers on Saturday.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Ashland U looks to get to .500 vs. Walsh