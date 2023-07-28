‘We’ve got rules’: Swinney speaks on TJ Dudley’s dismissal

Head coach Dabo Swinney briefly commented on TJ Dudley’s dismissal from the Clemson program while speaking at ACC media day on Thursday.

After one year with the team, linebacker TJ Dudley was dismissed from the Clemson football team last week for violating team rules.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

It’s unclear which rules Dudley broke to force a removal from the team.

Dudley appeared in four games in 2022 while redshirting, finishing his true freshman season with one total tackle.

Coming out of high school just over one year ago, Dudley was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 linebacker prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Montgomery, Alabama, native was the eighth-highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.

With Dudley’s dismissal, Clemson lost depth in the linebacker room beyond Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz.

