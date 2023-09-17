‘I’ve got to do my part’ in the pursuit of Banner 18, says Boston’s Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard may have struggled to get on the floor with the Boston Celtics last season, but the Oregon alum now finds himself with a new chance to earn a major role on a team with designs on an NBA title — and he relishes the opportunity. “For me, I’ve got to do my part,” said Pritchard in a recent interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“If I get the opportunity to play, I’ve got to show what I’m capable of and that I can help win at a high level. So, I’m just looking forward to the opportunity of showcasing that,” he added.

“At the end of the day, I’m a winner and am obviously going to help Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum), because those are the two that are pushing us, but we’ve all got to help them get over the hump and ultimately win a championship.”

For a man desperate enough to get a team where he can show what he is capable of in what might be the most important season of his life to request a trade from a team with a real chance to win it all, it’s good to see the opportunity come to Pritchard instead.

