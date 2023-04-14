‘We’ve got one mission;’ A’lique Terry says Dan Lanning’s championship drive is second to none

Offensive line coach A’lique Terry isn’t exactly a newcomer to the Oregon Ducks football program. But he is a newcomer to this version of the Ducks’ football program.

It’s not often that an assistant coach sees two completely different programs at the same institution. Terry had spent some time in Eugene as a graduate assistant when Mario Cristobal was the Ducks’ head coach, before going on to coach at the University of Hawaii and serve a short stint working with the defensive line for the Minnesota Vikings.

Now Terry is back in Eugene and he sees a difference with Dan Lanning at the helm.

“He’s like a maniac, but in a great way,” Terry said on Thursday. “He loves everything Oregon football, anything possible to get us a national championship. That’s what his aim is. And if you’re not somebody who’s along with that you may say that our coach is wild. No, Coach is locked in on one mission, one goal and if you’re not locked in with that, please step out of the way.”

Ever since coming to Eugene following his national championship as the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, Dan Lanning has been working hard to get back to that peak. There is a sense in Eugene that the Ducks are on the right trajectory to get there with Lanning at the helm.

“We’ve got one mission, one goal,” Terry said. “He’s going every single day. He’s consistent with that. There’s no wavering. There’s no roller coaster in him. Coach is a rocket. We’re going to the top.”

Going to the top was the No. 1 reason why Lanning was hired in the first place. That drive and desire definitely have a ringing endorsement from Terry.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire