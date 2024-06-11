‘I’ve given up’ – David Ornstein jokingly provides Ten Hag update

David Ornstein has given up predicting the outcome on Erik ten Hag’s future as the saga drags on.

The respected journalist also seemed to play down talk of Gareth Southgate succeeding the Dutchman, should Ineos decide to part ways with the manager this summer.

This comes after The Mirror published an article stating that United had moved on from Southgate being a managerial candidate because the timing did not align. The England manager is not holding talks over his future since his focus is on preparing for Euro 2024.

Most United fans want to see United stand by Ten Hag, as seen in a recent Stretty News poll.

It’s likely to be Southgate’s final tournament as England manager.

However, speaking about the managerial situation at United, Ornstein made it known that it’s anyone’s guess right now.

The Athletic reporter told Sky Sports News: “I’ve given up predicting what will happen, I’m not sure Manchester United are certain themselves let alone us.”

“I’ve given up predicting what will happen, it needs to come to a head” The Athletic’s David Ornstein reviews the managerial situation at Manchester United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/U4zkyRSLU4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2024

Ineos showing signs of indecisiveness

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co have had long enough to think about this. Fans have every right to fear indecisiveness may lead to a lack of preparation for the new season, with the transfer window about to open.

Ten Hag also deserves clarity on his future at the very least. After winning two trophies in as many years as United boss, I don’t think he deserves this dragged-out saga.

Hopefully, a decision is made soon.

