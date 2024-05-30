“We’ve found the right coach for Bayern” – Max Eberl

Vincent Kompany was unveiled as Bayern Munich head coach in a press conference on Thursday. The former Manchester City captain succeeds Thomas Tuchel, ending the Rekordmeister’s lengthy search for a successor.

However, many perhaps didn’t see Kompany as Bayern’s next coach. With Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso signing contract extensions with the DFB and Bayer Leverkusen, Roberto De Zerbi and Ralf Rangnick were other names linked with the job, while Bayern even toyed with bringing Hansi Flick back, even re-appointing Tuchel despite their mutual agreement to part ways at the end of the season.

But it appears that Eberl, who joined the club as their board member of sport on March 1, had Kompany high on his list.

A fan of his possession-based football, Eberl said: “As FC Bayern, we want to be dominant and aggressive. The trend in modern football is that you have to have many facets to your game. What do you need to be successful? We want a coach who is prepared to bring new things to the pitch. We’ve found the right coach for FC Bayern.”

Although relegated with Burnley, Kompany clearly wasn’t short on offers. However, the Belgian and Bayern’s bosses have a clear plan, which influenced Kompany’s decision to opt for the Rekordmeister.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder