‘I’ve been a fan my whole life’: Logan Lee gets drafted to favorite NFL team

Iowa Hawkeye and Orion, Illinois native Logan Lee was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 178th overall pick. Lee fulfills a childhood dream of playing in the NFL, he also gets drafted to the team he grew up cheering for.

“I’ve been a fan my whole life,” Lee said. “I’ve had a couple of friends that have gotten me hooked and I grew up watching the old videos of like steel curtain. I was even Troy Polamalu one year for Halloween.”

Lee had a top 30 visit with the Steelers and felt he hit off with head coach Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff. The black and gold made him wait until the final day of selections, which can be a trying time for any player waiting to hear their name called.

“It’s pretty darn cool I tell you,” Lee said. “Getting that phone call is a special moment for sure but the day leading up to it is one of the most stressful times of your life. I’m beyond blessed and grateful for the opportunity.”

Lee feels his versatility on the interior of the defensive line was a big reason why an NFL took a chance on him.

“I’ve been very blessed with my versatility,” Lee said. “I think that means having the experience is very helpful. And I look forward to going into a system where I am more than likely going to be playing for 4-I and I think that’s probably going to be the best, best fit for me as like the style of play that I have.”

Lee reports to Pittsburgh next week. He’ll be there for rookie minicamp until June 21st before getting a full month off until NFL training camp. He’s hired an agent that will negotiate his rookie contract.”

