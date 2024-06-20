‘We’ve arrived’ – McGregor backs Scotland to make it through to knockout stages after draw with Switzerland

Celtic’s Callum McGregor says Scotland are full of belief that they can make it through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after drawing 1-1 with Switzerland.

Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by Germany in their opening game of Euro 2024 but responded with a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their second outing, and stand a good chance of making it through their group if they can beat Hungary in their final group clash on Sunday.

And midfielder McGregor says confidence is high among the squad after their improved display against the Swiss.

“We now have the belief that we can go and get through the group,” he said.

“It was two difficult games that we’ve come through and obviously we’ve got a point.

“The energy, the tempo, the aggression that we played with, everybody feels better about it and we have belief now that we can go and win the last game and try and take us through.

“I think if you asked anybody in the country, if we arrived at the last game and we win it and then you’re through (they would have taken it).

“I think everybody lost sight after what happened on Friday night. It was doom and gloom and that’s football, we understand that, I’ve been around it long enough to know that when you’ve had a bad performance, everybody wants to talk and everything else.

“We have to put that behind us. We were not good enough on Friday, we’ve responded, and now everybody has the scenario they probably thought we were going to be in that if we win the last game, we go through.

“We showed we’ve arrived at the tournament. Good performance, good energy, and I think we can be even better so hopefully that will give us the belief at this level that we can go and take the game to teams, be aggressive, but we have to find another level on top of that for Sunday because Hungary are a good team.”

