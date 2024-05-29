“I’ve always thought…” – Keir Starmer makes prediction about Manchester City star during election campaign trail

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden has been praised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the UK general election campaign.

Phil Foden and Keir Starmer are both set for a busy summer, with Foden representing England at the European Championships in Germany and Starmer looking to win the general election and become UK Prime Minister.

The Labour leader started his campaign trail last week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the country will go to the polls on Thursday 4th July, with Starmer looking to end 14 years of Conservative-led government.

The election will come during the European Championships in Germany, where Gareth Southgate’s side are bidding to win a first major trophy since 1966, following heartbreak at the tournament in 2021.

England fell short in the final at Wembley Stadium against Italy on penalties in July 2021 and were also knocked-out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stages to France in Qatar in 2022.

Manchester City star Foden is expected to play a major role in the Three Lions’ trophy ambitions this summer, with the Premier League Player of the Season having registered 39 direct goal involvements for the Sky Blues this term.

The 24-year-old also won his sixth Premier League title, with the midfielder having already won 17 major trophies under Pep Guardiola.

In an interview with The Standard, Labour leader Starmer believes that Foden could also have a major role to play in Number 10: “I quite like the No10 for Phil Foden, he’s been one of the outstanding City players this year.

“I’ve always thought he is an under-estimated player so I would like to see more of him and in that role.”

Foden and Manchester City beat Arsenal to the Premier League title for the second successive season earlier this month, with Starmer having seen the midfielder crush his hope of seeing the Gunners win the title on the final day of the campaign.

Starmer, who supports Arsenal, saw Foden score twice against West Ham to stop the north London club winning a first title in 20 years.