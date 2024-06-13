I’ve Already Said – Man Utd Linked Bayern Munich Man Brushes Off Transfer Talk

Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt has insisted that he does not want to think about his future at Bayern Munich while he is involved in the European Championship.

De Ligt is one of the players Bayern Munich are prepared to sell if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer.

Manchester United are in the market for a centre-back, with the club reportedly keeping tabs on the 24-year-old defender with a view to potentially signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the former Ajax captain and would be keen to sign him this summer.

However, De Ligt insisted that it is not the time for him to consider his future while he prepares for the Netherlands’ European Championship squad.

The Dutchman stressed that he is happy at Juventus but indicated that his future could be somewhere else.

“But I’ve now played my second season at Bayern and I’m very happy.

“For now, I’m focused on the Euros and then… we’ll see what happens.”

Bayern Munich are suggested to be prepared to sell him as they are on the verge of signing defender Hiroki Ito and are in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.