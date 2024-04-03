VDOT adjusting traffic routes in preparation for Martinsville Speedway race weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)—With a full weekend of racing at the Martinsville Speedway starting Friday, April 5, the Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect heavier traffic near the racetrack.

VDOT says they will have signs and changeable message boards throughout the area to assist drivers, as they expect both vehicular and pedestrian traffic to be heavy. Traffic over the weekend will be routed to the speedway to minimize overall congestion as much as possible.

RELATED STORY: Race Week begins at Martinsville Speedway

Here are some of the routes VDOT will be adjusting:

From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

• From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

• From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic to use the right lane.

• From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

For the NASCAR race being held on Sunday, VDOT encourages race fans driving to and from the Martinsville Speedway to follow the recommended traffic patterns, which will also be posted on signs and message boards.

After the race ends, drivers should look for automated flaggers as they exit the main gate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.