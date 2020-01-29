VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva rolled to the hoop as his defender hedged out on guard Nah'Shon Hyland. The Rams' guard patiently waited for an opening and threaded a bounce pass to a wide-open Santos-Silva in the paint.

After receiving Hyland's feed, Santos-Silva elevated for a tomahawk dunk over Spiders' forward Tyler Burton, who stands at 6-foot-7. After giving his team a 63-47 lead with just over 12 minutes to play, Santos-Silva turned to stare down Burton while getting back to the defensive end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The dunk sent Stuart C. Siegel Center into a frenzy and was the exclamation point on an 18-6 run VCU used to take control of a game that was tightly contested at halftime as the Rams look to keep pace with Dayton in the Atlantic 10 standings.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

VCU's Marcus Santos-Silva receives pass, throws down viscious dunk against Richmond originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington