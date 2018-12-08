VCU at Virginia Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Coming off a big upset of former coach Shaka Smart and Texas, 7-2 VCU will look to keep their hot start to the season going against one of the nation's top teams, no. 4 Virginia.

The Rams head down to Charlottesville, Va. to take on the undefeated Cavaliers, who will be looking to compete for the ACC title again this season, at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington.

VCU at Virginia How to Watch

What: VCU Rams at Virginia Cavaliers

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder)

Radio: WRC (570 AM)

VCU at Virginia Preview

Conference: Atlantic-10 (VCU), ACC (Virginia)

Record: 7-2 (VCU), 8-0 (Virginia)

Last Game: 54-53 Win at Vermont, 12/5 (VCU), 83-45 Win vs. Morgan State, 12/3 (Virginia)

Leading Scorers: Marcus Evans, 14.3ppg (VCU), De'Andre Hunter, 16.4ppg (Virginia)