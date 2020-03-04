The VCU Rams best chance at making March Madness is through the NIT

There is a noticeable omission from the NCAA Tournament bracketology projections as we near Selection Sunday: VCU.

The Rams from Virginia Commonwealth University are on the outside, way outside of the NCAA Tournament. They are nowhere close to the bubble and don't have much of a chance to earn their way back into the conversation. Even an NIT bid is in question for one of the mid-major powerhouses.

This is a result of them losing six of the last seven games in the Atlantic 10 conference, but there are other factors that led the Rams to this point. Defending all-conference first-team honoree Marcus Evans has regressed in his senior season, perhaps due to a nagging knee injury. They have a lack of offensive versatility and more recently have lost one of their key players for the foreseeable future.

All three are bizarre given the history of the program. It has culminated with the wheels falling off of the team, who once had at-large and Atlantic 10 Championship aspirations.

The year started out promising. A 10-3 record in nonconference play was right about what one would expect given their schedule. The Rams netted a win against LSU at home and all three of their losses quantified as Quadrant 1 losses. It wasn't really until February until everything really started falling apart.

They had a shocking home loss to rival George Mason (Q3) and that was followed by losses to Richmond, Dayton and Saint Louis that could never get them out of a bad rut. All of a sudden there is one game left in the regular season and no Q1 victories for a team that had seven opportunities with one more forthcoming.

Off the bubble, the only bracketology one can find the Rams in is the NIT. Mid-Major Madness has them as a No. 6 seed in the 32-team tournament. And this was before their Tuesday home loss to Duquesne.

This is extremely out of the ordinary for VCU. Eight of the last nine tournaments have had the Rams dancing in the NCAA Tournament. If they want to keep those aspirations and great stretch moving forward, they'll have to win the A-10 Championship. But with Evans on the mend and no De'Riante Jenkins, those hopes are looking slim.

VCU Rams Resume

Record: 18-12

NET: 55

KenPom: 71

BPI: 58

Average Seed: NIT

Q1 Record: 0-7

Q2 Record: 3-2

Q3 Record: 7-2

Q4 Record: 8-0

Best win: vs. LSU (NET: 32)

Worst loss: vs. George Mason (NET: 159)

Remaining Schedule: @ Davidson, Atlantic 10 Tournament























