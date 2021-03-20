VCU out of NCAA Tournament after coronavirus issues, Oregon advances

Tyler Byrum
·2 min read

Coronavirus issues force VCU out of NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

VCU will not compete in their First Round contest against the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks due to the NCAA's COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will advance to the Second Round in a no-contest. 

The Rams' season concludes with a 19-7 record (10-4 Atlantic 10).

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department," the NCAA's Division I Men's Basketball Committee said in a statement. 

"As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”

Because this determination was made after the NCAA's Tuesday deadline, no team will replace the Rams in the bracket. Four teams were deemed 'replacement teams' in the case that there were coronavirus issues that would prevent a program from fielding a competitive roster.

No teams notified the NCAA that there were present problems. 

It was reported by CBS's Matt Norlander that VCU had its first positive test on Wednesday. Two more positive tests popped up Friday night. 

According to Dan Gavitt, the NCAA vice president of basketball, teams would be allowed to take the court as long as there were five players available. It is unknown how many players were listed out due to testing and contact tracing. 

“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests. We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time,” head coach Mike Rhoades said.

This ends a strong campaign for VCU, proving several pundits wrong along the way. The Rams were picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10 but rose above expectations to finish second in the league. On top of their NCAA Tournament at-large bid, VCU was the runner-up in the Atlantic 10. Sophomore Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland was named the league's Player of the Year as the A-10's leading scorer. 

Recommended Stories

  • Evan Mobley has 17 points to lift Southern Cal past Drake

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Southern California used smothering defense in a 72-56 victory over Drake on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mobley, a 7-foot freshman forward and AP second-team All-American expected to be a lottery pick if he declares for the draft, made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC (23-7), which advanced to play No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round on Monday.

  • Police contacted after Ohio State's Liddell receives threats

    Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament loss on Friday. Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime. Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages.

  • Georgetown eliminated in March Madness first round by hot-shooting Colorado

    The Hoyas came to Indianapolis hot, having won the Big East Championship in stunning fashion. Their luck ran out against the Buffaloes.

  • Hoyas history; Colorado uses threes to dismiss Georgetown 96-73

    Colorado blew out Georgetown 96-73 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday behind a hot-shooting performance.

  • Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

    VCU was pulled from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after what the school said were “multiple” positive COVID-19 tests within the past two days, ending the Rams' run in college basketball's annual showcase before it began. Last year's entire tournament was called off because of the pandemic, and the NCAA moved this year's event to Indiana and put teams in what it called a “controlled environment.” The 10th-seeded Rams' first-round game Saturday against Oregon was declared a no-contest, the NCAA said, sending the seventh-seeded Ducks into the second round without playing.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • 3rd civil suit is filed vs. Deshaun Watson and NFL is investigating allegations of sexual assault, harassment

    Unlike the first two suits, this one claims Watson forced a therapist to perform oral sex on him during a session.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • UFC Vegas 22: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland betting preview, picks

    Holland, 28, was 5-0 in 2020 and earned plenty of Fighter of the Year consideration.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”

  • Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed after a bicycle accident

    Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.

  • LeBron James with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/18/2021

  • Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

    Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th

  • Cage Warriors 122: Paddy Pimblett tells UFC bosses to give him a call after 97-second win

    Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett called for a shot in the UFC after a 97-second win at Cage Warriors 122.

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Charles Barkley said E.J. Liddell's online abuse is why he will never join social media

    Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell received death threats and other horrific messages on social media after their first round loss in the NCAA tournament.