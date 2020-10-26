VCU to miss out on Charleston Classic after ESPN cancels bubble in Orlando

VCU to miss out on Charleston Classic after ESPN cancels Orlando bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing as the 2020-21 college basketball season nears, conferences and teams have had to stay flexible when it comes to planning schedules out for the season.

One early plan was for the Orlando bubble to host a number of preseason tournaments, including several high-profile events and many of the country's best teams. With questions surrounding the safety of college basketball's student-athletes, specifically in regards to testing protocols, ESPN has announced the cancellation of the proposed bubble option.

As a result, many of these tournaments are outright canceled, while others are still considering other scheduling options.

One canceled tournament is the Charleston Classic, which was set to include VCU in 2020. Other schools supposed to be competing included College of Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall and Tennessee.

This nonconference event was an opportunity for a school like VCU, playing outside of the traditional power conferences, to face several big-name schools and players as they looked to bolster their postseason resume.

Now VCU, like many others, is left scrambling for other scheduling options. Much of the college basketball season, scheduled to tip-off on November 25, remains up in the air just a few weeks out.