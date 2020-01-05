VCU benches Marcus Evans for a team discipline move

FAIRFAX -- VCU's Marcus Evans did not start the Rams' contest against George Mason on Sunday.

The team's starting point guard came off the bench for the first time since he took over the role 44 games ago. The move was described as a team discipline issue according to head coach Mike Rhoades.

"Just a team issue. That was it. That's a discipline move on him," Rhoades told reporters postgame. "He'll go back to starting the next game."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evans has been one of the most consistent offensive threats for the Rams since he transferred from Rice. His first three games with the team he came off the bench to ease himself back after two Achilles' tendon surgeries. Since then he's been their starter at the point and scored more than any other Ram in that span.

During their postseason run leading into March, they were a completely different team when he was off the court. When he was off his game, though, the Rams struggled even more to find success.

The redshirt-senior has had an up and down season this year. Up to this game, the only two games to see him struggle were in the Atlantic 10 and NCAA tournaments last year while battling a knee injury. His season average (11.4 points) and shooting number (39.8%) is the lowest of his career. His last two games are two of the worst of his tenure with VCU where he had12 points (4-for-11 shooting, 2-for-5 from 3-point range) combined.

While labeled as a discipline issue, if Rhoades was hoping that having Evans come off the bench would provide him a spark, he was incorrect. In 21 minutes, Evans shot 1-for-5 with six points – four coming from the free-throw line. His first field goal was with 2:53 left in the game.

Story continues

Still, Rhoades is encouraged by Evans' performance in VCU's (12-2, 2-0 A-10) 72-59 win over the Patriots.

"He dialed everybody up, and I thought he played really well on the ball," Rhoades added on Evans.

In his place, Nah'Shon Hyland got the start and had five points, six rebounds and two assists, but they got the win. The same result as their last two games without an Evans offensive explosion.

Playing without Evans' best game plagued the Rams at the most critical of points last season. This year, they'll at least be getting the experience and the reps of Evans struggling to find his stroke.

This story was updated from a previous version.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

VCU benches Marcus Evans for a team discipline move originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington