VCU basketball players team up with Roanoke special ed students for mini-Olympics

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Commonwealth University players teamed up Tuesday morning with students at Roanoke Minnick School for fun, field games and fellowship in the form of the Roanoke Minnick Games. Over the past couple years, these games have been a tremendous success, not just as a competition but as a way for the students to enjoy the thrill and satisfaction of physical activity. The kids were inspired by 6’7 role models and realized that with hard work, they also can succeed in the classroom and in life. VCU players signed basketballs, giving the student-athletes a few pointers, as well as cheering every layup and jump shot attempted by the aspiring young superstars.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.