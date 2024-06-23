VB native advances to Olympics BMX freestyle for the second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach native has qualified for his second Olympics in the BMX freestyle.

Justin Dowell has automatically qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After finishing 5th place in Budapest and 6th in Shanghai, he’s received enough points to automatically advance to the games.

Dowell will go on to compete as part of team USA in Paris for the Olympics. He was one of only six that were automatically selected to advance.

“Thank you everyone who has supported me over this long qualifying pan, dating back almost 2 years,” Dowell said, in an Instagram caption. “It’s been tough! On to Paris!”

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.