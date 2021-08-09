Vax to School campaign kicks off in NYC
A major campaign to encourage parents to get their kids ages 12 and up vaccinated continues today in New York City - but it soon may not even be a choice.
John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."
It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.
A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.
Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi
In an alert sent via text, city authorities wrote "the Covid-19 situation in Austin is dire."
If this disease hurt mostly the unborn instead of the unvaccinated, maybe then he would care? | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger
During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past
The owner of Yo Transportation, Charlie Bullington, told local news he checks customer's vaccinated status before giving them a ride.
Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.
The United States hit 100,000 new confirmed daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a milepost last hit during the pre-vaccine winter virus surge, AP reports.The big picture: Health officials worry that the new average infection rate, which is largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, could rise if more Americans do not take the vaccine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free50% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated and
Michigan's Holland Hospital has ended its relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after Cousins' anti-vaccination remarks.
Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]
The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.
Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese
The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.
National Institutes of Health director says 1,450 kids in hospital Teachers union shifts, calls for vaccine mandates for teachers NIH director Francis Collins holds up a model of the coronavirus as he testifies before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on 26 May 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Amid increased fears that children are now both victims and vectors of the latest Covid-19 variant surge, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins signaled on Sunday that
“Something bad is going on. We've got to realize that,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said
Twenty months into the pandemic, the latest wave of the face-mask culture war is in full swing. Parents are protesting in school board meetings from Virginia Beach to Stafford County, Va., demanding their children be allowed to attend school maskless. In Congress, Republicans are revolting, defiant after the Capitol Hill physician again required masks on the floor. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It's just a snapshot
America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The same deadly disease took civil rights leader and Democratic Representative John Lewis and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. So what is pancreatic cancer—and why should you be worried about getting it yourself? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 What is Pancreatic Cancer? Your pancreas, tucked away b