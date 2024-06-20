Vaulter Ludwig who trained at SPIRE seeks second trip to Olympics

Jun. 20—HARPERSFIELD — Matt Ludwig has never strayed too far from northeastern Ohio as he has worked to be one of the best pole vaulters in the world.

Ludwig grew up in Chardon, attended Lake Catholic and was drawn to the sport of track and field, eventually earning a scholarship to the University of Akron.

He said he first started pole vaulting after his mother suggested the event.

Ludwig said his sister was a gymnast and later a pole vaulter.

Ludwig said she thought his strength and speed would serve him well in the event and also believed he would enjoy it.

He did.

While in high school, Ludwig participated in many events with the thought of being a collegiate decathlete, but during the recruiting process, coaches suggested he focus on the pole vault because he could have success quickly.

Ludwig cleared 12 feet in his first competition, and eventually went over at 16-9 in high school.

When Ludwig arrived at Akron, he improved relative quickly and vaulted 18-8 as sophomore. While still in college, he was guided towards summer vaulting in Europe to get better competition and did so several years later.

A series of summer meets across Europe were arranged and Ludwig gave it a try.

"You just take a backpack and go," he said.

During his senior year in college, the pole vaulter cleared 19-0 and won the indoor U.S. nationals in 2020 at 19-4. Then, the COVID pandemic took center stage.

After years of training at Akron, Ludwig decided to switch training sites.

Ludwig has been training with former Olympic gold medalist Tim Mack at SPIRE Academy.

"I started working with him back in October," Ludwig said.

Working with Mack has been a good experience, Ludwig said. He said the two have good dialogue as they seek common ground on training options.

Ludwig said Mack has a philosophy of "a lot of work," and he likes to pick some times of intense work, followed by significant recovery time.

He said they have been able to work out a good balance.

Ludwig said another pole vaulter was training at SPIRE with him, but got injured during indoor track season.

Mack said prospective Olympic hammer thrower Denzel Comenentia, a resident of the Netherlands, has also been training at the academy under the direction of SPIRE Track and Field Director and Head coach Kibwé Johnson.

Ludwig qualified and competed in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

He is seeking to make the team this weekend starting Friday in Eugene, Ore.

The top three out of 24 competitors, when the event is concluded Sunday evening, will head to Paris.

Ludwig said his goal is just to make the team.