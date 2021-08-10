Vault by Vans Taps JJJJound to Give Its Sk8-Mid VLT LX Shoe a New Look

The latest Vans collab is with JJJJound, giving a classic skate silhouette a new look through its premium Vault by Vans label.

For this collaboration, JJJJound reimagined the Vans Style 37, bringing the minimalistic aesthetic that the Montreal-based studio has become known for to the shoe.

According to Vans, the Style 37 debuted in 1978 and was its first high-top skate shoe, however it was only in production for a year, and eventually evolved into the Sk8-Hi. But during the 1990s, the brand reissued the Style 37, and has since been given the name Sk8-Mid VLT LX.

JJJJound and Vans equipped the shoe for this collaboration with durable materials as well as hues that are both sophisticated and resemble the state of heavily used skate sneakers.

The Vault by Vans x JJJJound Sk8-Mid VLT LX colorways will first arrive via JJJJound.com over the course of three days. The black look arrives today, then the brown iteration follows on Aug. 11, and finally, the green colorway arrives Aug. 12. They will all hit the website at at 12 p.m. ET.

On Aug. 14, the Vault by Vans x JJJJound Sk8-Mid VLT LX will drop via select Vault by Vans retail locations globally, also at 12 p.m. ET.

The sneakers will retail for $150.

