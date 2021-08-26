Vaughn Dalzell's College Football Future Bets

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards.

Vaughn Dalzell shares his complete College Football futures card featuring win totals, Pac-12 and Big Ten Champs, plus NCAA Champion and Heisman picks and predictions.

To read more of his breakdown, the odds and NBC's projections on each bet, just click on the headline of the school's win total and it will take you there , unless you prefer the quick breakdowns below.

Best of luck and let's enjoy College Football season!

Eastern Michigan went 2-4 last season but suffered three losses by single-digits. EMU is one small school set up for a nice schedule to start the season off hot.

EMU opens up against Saint Francis (PA), then Wisconsin, UMass, Texas State, and Northern Illinois. EMU should start the year off 4-1 and only need three wins the rest of the way.

The Eagles return Preston Hutchinson, a junior quarterback named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. Under his supervision, EMU averaged 33.1 PPG and 406.3 YPG.

The defense was an issue last season, but bring back 10 of 11 starters, including the team's top 15 tacklers.

Emu had won six games in two straight years before their 2-4 season last year. This should be the best season in the past four for the Eagles.

LSU will have Max Johnson under center this season. He is 2-0 as the starter for the Tigers with eight total touchdowns to one interception in those two starts.

There will be a lot of hype for this LSU team, and rightfully so, they return nine starters on defense, which was the primary problem last year.

LSU entered 2020, moving to a 4-3 defense with only four returning starters. However, this will be the second year in the defense with nine returns, a recipe for instant improvement.

The Tigers will face McNeese State, Central Michigan, Auburn and Florida, plus a three-game home stretch to end the season against Arkansas, Louisiana Monroe and Texas A&M.

The Tigers have a strong history and trends versus a ton of SEC opponents and a comfortable non-conference schedule after UCLA, which gives me confidence that they land around the eight to 10 win mark.

The Washington Huskies will have the pleasure of avoiding USC and Utah, the two Pac-12 South favorites, a key to backing this win total.

Washington is 26-5 (83.8%) on the ML at home and owns a beautiful home schedule, starting with Montana, Arkansas State, California and UCLA.

The Huskies return 10 starters on offense and eight on defense from a 4-1 team last season.

Dylan Morris is back under center for an offense that averaged 30.3 PPG last season, fifth in the Pac-12, while the defense permitted 25.0 PGG, the second-best total.

Washington's defense held opponents to 185.0 passing yards per game in 2020 and 346.3 total YPG, both the best marks in the conference. The Huskies will be a vastly underrated team in 2021.

The USC Trojans should open the season 5-0 before the year gets interesting. USC opens the season with San Jose State, Stanford, Washington State, Oregon State and Colorado.

USC also avoids playing Oregon and Washington this season, the two favorites in the Pac-12 North.

This season, USC has one of my favorite schedules, and if Kedon Slovis and Drake London live up to expectations, this will be a dangerous Trojans squad. USC returns 16 total starters for 2021, eight on each side of the ball.

Wisconsin returns 17 starters, including nine on offense led by preseason All-Big Ten First Team quarterback Graham Mertz and a stellar offensive line.

The Badgers have a comfortable road schedule, featuring four games versus teams that combined to go 10-20 overall last season with a 2-13 home record, plus a neutral field game with Notre Dame.

Wisconsin is 25-4 (86.2%) on the ML at home in the past five seasons, and I will back the Badgers to use that to their advantage.

The Sooners are returning seven offensive starters from a team that averaged 43.0 points per game and led the Big 12 in scoring, but more importantly, it returns eight on defense.

Oklahoma's defense allowed 21.7 points per game in 2020, the best mark in five years for Oklahoma and the third-best in the conference last season. They could be better in 2021 and I am banking on it.

You can say I am really all-in on Oklahoma, hitting the trifecta on the win total, championship and...the Heisman.

Spencer Rattler enters as the favorite to win the Heisman, and I love his chances. I am high on Oklahoma this season, so obviously, I am high on Rattler in his second year as the starter.

The Sooners have the most Heisman winners since 2000 with four quarterbacks: Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).

Over the last five years, Oklahoma's quarterbacks have been Rattler, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield. Two Heisman winner in that group with a great chance for a third, in my opinion.

I have two longshots worth considering, including one guy at +6000 that I already bought into at +15000.

