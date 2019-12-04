Vaughn has 19 points, leads Rider to 89-69 win over Bucknell

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- Dimencio Vaughn had 19 points to lead six Rider players in double-figure scoring and Rider dominated the second half to roll over Bucknell 89-69 on Tuesday night.

Vaughn was 8 of 11 from the floor with two blocked shots. Tyere Marshall finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott and Wily Nunez Jr each added 14 points for Rider (5-2) which has won three straight games.

The Broncs led 37-35 at the half but broke open the game, shooting 58 percent in the second half to pull away for an easy win. Rider had 42 points in the paint while limiting the Bison to 28.

Bruce Moore had a career-high 20 points and Avi Toomer added 18 for Bucknell (3-7) which has lost three consecutive games.