'Vassell might need surgery' - McInnes

Kilmarnock may be without captain Kyle Vassell for the remainder of the season, with manager Derek McInnes admitting he may need surgery.

“I thought he led the line brilliantly, especially in the second half,” McInnes said of his performance in the 1-1 draw against Hearts.

“He can play, he can do a bit of everything but above all he’s a strong leader of the team. He’s galvanised the dressing room and is key for us.

“He’s struggling with a groin complaint that might need surgery so we might need to nurse him along.

“It might need a operation and he might need to come out of the firing line before the end of the season so we can get him ready for next season.”