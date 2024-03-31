Advertisement

'Vassell might need surgery' - McInnes

BBC
·1 min read

Kilmarnock may be without captain Kyle Vassell for the remainder of the season, with manager Derek McInnes admitting he may need surgery.

“I thought he led the line brilliantly, especially in the second half,” McInnes said of his performance in the 1-1 draw against Hearts.

“He can play, he can do a bit of everything but above all he’s a strong leader of the team. He’s galvanised the dressing room and is key for us.

“He’s struggling with a groin complaint that might need surgery so we might need to nurse him along.

“It might need a operation and he might need to come out of the firing line before the end of the season so we can get him ready for next season.”

An image detailing how to follow your Scottish Premiership team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]