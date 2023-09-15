Vasquez nails the game-winning field goal to lead Hesperia past Silverado in a thriller

Elias Vasquez eagerly walked the sidelines with about two minutes left in Thursday night’s game against Silverado.

The Hesperia football team’s kicker kept saying to himself, “it’s just any other kick,” as his teammates approached him, showing their encouragement.

The game was tied 13-13, and the Scorpions had the ball at midfield. Hesperia quarterback Anthony Lopez chucked up a deep pass for Don Henry.

Hesperia was deep in Silverado territory, and Vasquez, a junior, began warming up his left leg, hoping for a chance to give his team the lead.

He sure delivered.

Hesperia’s Elias Vazquez, left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Silverado on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

“It was such a great feeling. All glory to God for putting me here. I just looked for my linemen to thank them for the protection. Because without them, we wouldn’t have the ball up that close,” Vasquez said after nailing a 17-yard field goal, giving the Scorpions a 16-13 victory over Silverado. “I thought it was just any other kick, pictured those days in the summer, middle of July, 100 degrees under the sun, just kicking. I was thinking to hit it down the middle. I had all the trust in my holder, Kayn Topete. I’m glad to have him back. This is his first game back after three weeks. So I was happy to have him. I have all the trust in him, and I’m glad we got to make the play.”

Though the uprights. Elias Vasquez gives the Scorpions a 16-13 lead with 5.4 left to play.



Kick is take up to midfield and the Scorpions pull off the victory in a fun one. What game. pic.twitter.com/N5v54uWftA — Jose Quintero (@J0seQuintero) September 15, 2023

But that chance nearly never happened.

With about 15 seconds left to play, Da’Lon Williams took a handoff and fought to the goal line. But Silverado’s Jarmarri Tharpe wrapped him, and the referees ruled Williams down at the one, forcing Hesperia head coach Casey Goodnough to call timeout.

“We got a big line. I was thinking about just running it in,” Goodnough said. “But Elias deserved a shot, man. He’s a guy that earns his stripes. It was do or die, and I had no doubts he would deliver.”

Hesperia’s Elias Vazquez kicks the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter against Silverado on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The Scorpions got off to a slower-than-usual start Thursday night. That hasn’t been the case all season long, especially for Williams, who entered as the ninth-leading rusher in California.

Williams finally got things going at the end of the first quarter, breaking off a 15-yard run to set the Scorpions up at the Silverado 33. Another big run from Williams on the first play of the second quarter set the Scorpions up at the 13.

Williams ran the ball down to the one-yard line and punched it in for a 7-0 lead with 10:32 left in the second quarter.

The Scorpions forced a three-and-out and drove up to the Silverado 20-yard line.

But Silverado’s defense came up with a stop after Fernando Avila wrapped up quarterback Anthony Lopez for a sack and forced a field goal attempt.

Aidenn Tanks broke through the line, blocked the field goal, and Dallas Kincherlow picked up the ball and ran it back eight yards. A penalty set the Hawks up at their own 44.

Silverado struck on the first play, as Jace Weiss hit Sire Foster in a cross route for a 56-yard touchdown. The Hawks missed the extra point attempt, and the Scorpions took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Boom! After a blocked field goal, Jace Weiss hits Sire Foster for a 56-yard touchdown with 4:20 left in the first half. PAT is no good.



Hesperia leads 7-6 pic.twitter.com/BxlrsUw0sI — Jose Quintero (@J0seQuintero) September 15, 2023

“That block was huge for us,” Silverado head coach Keron Jones said. “In this game, the special team plays made a real difference. Our blocked extra point came back to haunt us. But that blocked field goal led us to go down to score. All three phases of the game mattered tonight.”

Williams scored his second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter but came up short on a two-point conversion.

Hesperia’s seven-point lead held until the final minutes when Weiss ran in the ball from a few yards out.

The Hawks had the ball near midfield, and Weiss hit Jayden Pauling for a short pass. Pauling appeared to be wrapped up by a defender near the 40-yard line. But Pauling shook off the tackle and ran the ball down to the three-yard line to set up the touchdown run from Weiss.

From that point, it was all Williams and Lopez as the Scorpions marched up the field nearly 80 yards for that final drive.

Hesperia's Da'lon Williams is pulled down by Silverado's Jarmarri Tharpe near the end zone late in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

“Those guys both worked their tails off for us tonight,” Goodnough said. “They both worked through some injuries and really performed. For a sophomore, Williams is elite. And for Lopez, being new to the program, the linemen have bought into everything. He’s a great leader. A leader does what he did right there in the final drive to take us down to score.”

As for the Hawks, they are now 0-5 on the season. But Jones isn’t too worried about that.

At least anymore.

Jones admits after last week’s 39-20 loss to Summit, he questioned himself as a coach.

“I took it tough, I questioned if I lost my team,” Jones said. “It was a rough week for me. But these dudes showed up every day to practice and busted their tails. I can’t commend them enough for the work they put in this week. And it showed. I’m so proud of the fight in our kids losing 16-13. We’re getting closer. We just got to get there.”

The Hawks are back in action next week against Rancho Verde before beginning Desert Sky League action on Sept. 28 against Granite Hills.

The Scorpions, off to the program’s best start to a season since 2008, are on a bye and begin Mojave River League action that same night against Oak Hills.

Confidence is at an all-time high for the program, and Goodnough feels his team will be ready for the MRL gauntlet.

“We know we have a tough road ahead,” Goodnough said. “We know we play in one of the best leagues in Southern California. What’s nice is that these guys know they have done something that not many kids at Hesperia have ever done. So, the confidence is up, and we are going to go out and roll the dice against the other guys. We know what’s coming, and we had a great preseason.”

