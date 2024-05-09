VASJ vs. Kirtland baseball: Vikings hit early, often in 13-7 win over Hornets

May 8—VASJ's motto this season is hits breed hits, and it worked once again against Kirtland on May 8.

The Vikings racked up 13 hits, which resulted in a 13-7 win over Kirtland. VASJ improved to 18-5, while Kirtland fell to 16-7.

After a scoreless first inning, VASJ got on the board in the second. Johnny Vuraich reached on a throwing error and stole second in the next at-bat.

Adam Szmania drove him in on a ground ball to start the scoring and reached second on another throwing error. He moved to third on a passed ball and Brandon McBride drove him in on a ground ball to second.

The Vikings plated another two in the third with a passed ball for a run and a Tim Gonakis ground ball to short. Coach Dennis Woods said the players bought into a new mindset for the season.

"One of the big things we say is it's about runs scored, not batting averages," Woods said. "A lot of kids worry about their batting average but there's time you need to understand that all you need to do is hit the ball in a specific situation. The kids know their averages but it can get into their heads at times. We switched the lineup for the first time in weeks and moved Adam (Szmania) from lead-off to seventh and had two hits. I'm proud of them for not putting too much into that ."

Kirtland drew things even again in the bottom of the third. Macguire Boyd had a two-run double to left, plus a passed ball for a run and a Jack Turk single to third tied things at 4-4.

But the deadlock didn't last long as Brady McNulty drove in a run on a single to left in the top of the fourth on the first pitch of his at-bat. Hank Gonakis then drove in another run on a line drive that just went over the second baseman's head.

McNulty said the Vikings have matured as hitters over the past two seasons.

"We aren't hitting for ourselves anymore, we're hitting for each other," McNulty said. "We've been jelling as a team and aren't selfish anymore. The last few years we've really been playing as individuals but this year we're playing as one and that has allowed us to have multiple outings like today with double-digit runs."

The runs kept coming for the Vikings. In the top of the fifth, Vuraich scored on a passed ball and McBride drove in another run on a single to short. The sixth had them plate five more runs with singles from Chase Polunus and Vuraich along with a double from Adam Szmania and a sacrifice fly from McBride.

VASJ also had a strong showing from Polunus from the mound. He went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven and was only pulled from the bump because he had reached the pitch limit of 125.

Hank Gonakis came in to finish and allowed two more hits along the way. Woods was pleased that neither pitcher let the fact that Kirtland kept it close get to them.

"Chase threw a lot of pitches but he was competing in every pitch," Woods said. "That's all you can ask for. We brought Hank in and he did a good job as a freshman at that moment. Kirtland's a good ball club and that is a great quality win for us."

Kirtland plated two runs in the fifth and a final run in the sixth. Boyd drove in another on a double to left and Gino Blasini had a sacrifice fly for the second run. Boyd drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth for the final Hornets run.

Coach Luke Smrdel's team is in a 3-6 skid after a 13-1 start. But he knows the Hornets will be ready for the postseason.

"At this point in the season, it's just to make sure we're ready to go in the playoffs," Smrdel said. "Wins or losses, it's about getting reps in and getting better. We saw good pitching, good at-bats and things we still need to clean up. We know what adjustments we need to make and we're going to be ready. It's about making those adjustments from here on out."

Kirtland has a quick turnaround as it hosts South on May 9. VASJ has a doubleheader on May 11 with John Marshall and Fostoria at League Park.

THE SCORE

VASJ 13, Kirtland 7