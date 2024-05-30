VASJ grad Jordan Dean earns Division III All-American honors in 400 for Ohio Northern

May 29—Jordan Dean has been around the track and field scene long enough to know there are instances when you have to make lemonade out of lemons.

The mechanics that went into his 400-meter final for NCAA Division III outdoor nationals in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 25 would certainly qualify as one of those times.

And by extension, as he readily admits, so were the moments amid his junior campaign at Ohio Northern that getting back to national competition may have seemed more daunting.

The Villa Angela-St. Joseph graduate refused to let any of that deter him, though — and the proverbial lemonade that came out of it couldn't have tasted any sweeter.

Dean took sixth in open 4 at D-III outdoor nationals with a time of 47.36 seconds, earning his second straight D-III All-American honor in the process.

VASJ graduate Jordan Dean sets Ohio Northern 400 mark, named OAC track athlete of the week

It punctuated a whirlwind season for Dean, who went from injury concern to setting Ohio Northern's school record in the event to another trip to the podium at outdoor nationals.

"It's been a long season," Dean said. "I started off dealing with injury, kind of feeling like discouraged. Eventually, the rehab process, I got stronger and it showed in my 400 time plus indoor and outdoor, I broke the (school) records in both and made it to nationals in both.

"It was a really special season. A real humbling experience, too, as well, at the end of the season, especially at nationals. But overall, it was fun, and I couldn't be more blessed."

Emerging from that, Dean managed to reset Ohio Northern lineage along the way.

Despite logging just a pair of open 4s outdoors heading into it, Dean went to the Ohio Athletic Conference meet at Tiffin and prevailed in a school-record 46.47, after being runner-up in the event the year prior at OAC.

"Since I played football, I had dealt with this little abdomen injury," Dean explained. "I don't even know — it was a type of strain. I feel like I have some of the best trainers in the OAC. We worked together and got through a lot of hard rehab. A lot of stretching. The most difficult part in the process was the mental part, like seeing how I started off.

"I began to get discouraged. But I just had to trust the process and trust God. And everything started clicking every time at OAC and indoor."

Getting that clicking into the blocks in D-III outdoor nationals, though, was another matter altogether.

Dean, a two-time state qualifier in his VASJ days in open 4 and 2021 D-II state runner-up, was ready for his open 4 final in Myrtle Beach, which was set to commence at 5:20 p.m.

Only Mother Nature had other plans.

"It was tough," Dean said. "It was tough to just stay locked in and stay loose. Originally, before the delay happened, we were in the tent, about to go out to the track and start running. But as soon as we were getting up to leave, they said, 'We've got a delay.' So it threw everyone off a little bit. And it got kind of chilly, too. So staying loose was a big part of it, too. When you sit down and wait that long, it's going to be hard to lock back into it."

In an ironic twist, while Dean was experiencing a twice-delayed meet in Myrtle Beach, so was his alma mater. Day 2 of the D-II Austintown-Fitch Regional, in which the Vikings' Asu Pelima became the school's first boys open 8 state qualifier since 1974, was also delayed twice by weather the same day.

?? VASJ's Asu Pelima discusses his 3rd in open 8 with a 1:57.74 for Joes' 1st boys open 8 state berth since Barry Pajcic in 1974

Proud of this young man — didn't break NH area leaders to close the season, was seeded 13th coming in & cut *4* seconds from district

❤️ to see it pic.twitter.com/vf6E1gE5Hs

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 26, 2024

Dean was seeded third coming into D-III outdoor nationals and had won his prelim heat in 47.13.

But staying loose was a tall order. His open 4 final eventually got on the track after the weather passed, but not until 8:30 p.m.

So all things considered, Dean took some additional satisfaction from his sixth-place finish, an improvement over his eighth in the event a year ago in 48.03.

"Oh yeah, most definitely," Dean said. "A lot of people really struggled to run in the conditions, and I would say I ran pretty good. All of us ran pretty good with those conditions. It could have been better, but stuff is out of our control. I would say definitely more satisfied in that race."

Dean already has his sights set — and rightfully so — on his senior season competing for Ohio Northern.

There are instances when lemonade has to be made out of lemons.

Now that he's done that, Dean would love nothing more than for his last ride in college to be a treat to savor, all the way toward the top of the podium and back home at that.

And THAT would be something for Dean, as the 2025 NCAA D-III outdoor nationals will be hosted not too far from his old stomping grounds at SPIRE.

"The main goal is to bring home a title," Dean said. "I've been there a couple times now, and I know what it takes. I know what it takes now. I've just got to get faster over this offseason and stronger. And I've just got to bring it home and make it happen. That's the main goal."