VASJ football: Four-star running back Bo Jackson commits to Ohio State

Jun. 4—Bo knows the Buckeyes.

Lamar "Bo" Jackson, the All-Ohio running back from Villa Angela-St. Joseph, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. A 6-foot, 210-pounder, Jackson made known his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on June 4.

"It's official 1000% Committed #TheeOhioStateFootbal #Blessed," Jackson wrote on his X account @BoJackson2025. He also tagged a number of others, including head coach Ryan Day.

Ranked four stars by most recruiting services, including 247sports, Jackson is ranked the third-best running back in the nation in the Class of 2025 behind Ole Miss recruit Akylin Dear and LSU commit Harlem Berry. He is also ranked as the fifth-best rising senior in Ohio, a list that includes fellow OSU recruits Tavien St. Clair (quarterback from Bellefontaine) and Carter Lowe (tackle from Toledo Whitmer).

Jackson took an official visited Ohio State this past weekend, posting photos with himself wearing a Buckeyes' uniform donning No. 2.

It's Official 1000% Commited #TheeOhioStateFootball #Blessed@ryandaytime @Locklyn33 @OhioStateFB @TonyJCoach #Ohio25 @EliLee12 @TJSaint_1 @big_carter72 #WhoGotNext ??️???????????? pic.twitter.com/Zj4LKdoI8a

— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) June 4, 2024

"Had an amazing time. ThankU @OhioStateFB ChipKelly @CoachRLarkin @Locklyn33 @TonyJCoach for showing me and my family an Amazing time." he posted on X.

A short while later, he posted another thank you to Ohio State, including the message "Can't wait to (seeing emojis) whats next."

Had an amazing time ThankU @OhioStateFB ChipKelly @CoachRLarkin @Locklyn33 @TonyJCoach for showing me and my family an Amazing time ???? pic.twitter.com/Oii0rQFZmn

— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) June 3, 2024

According to elevenwarriors.com, Jackson had an official visit to Alabama scheduled, but ended his recruitment early to commit to the Buckeyes.

Jackson is coming off a junior season in which he ran for 1,329 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Vikings. He added 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups and five quarterback pressures on defense.

Jackson had 23 offers from high-profile programs across the nation, including Alabama and Georgia. He spent the weekend of May 20 with Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jackson is the 13th commitment in the Buckeyes' 2024-25 recruiting cycle and the only running back to this point. The Buckeyes have extensive experienced running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, both of whom could be headed to the NFL after this coming season.