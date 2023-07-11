VASJ football: Dom Kirks commits to University of Washington

Jul. 10—When sorting through his plethora of college football scholarship offers, Dom Kirks just wanted to find a place that felt like home.

The last place the Villa Angela-St. Joseph product figured to find such a fit was three time zones away. But that's how it worked out.

A 6-foot-5, 252-pound defensive end, Kirks has verbally committed to play college football at the University of Washington. Kirks, who doubles as a tight end for Coach Jeff Rotsky's Vikings, chose Washington over 20 other potential suitors, with Wisconsin and Pittsburgh finishing neck-and-neck for second place for Kirk's services.

"Never would have imagined it," Kirks told The News-Herald of how he surprised himself by falling in love with Coach Kalen DeBoer's PAC-10 program. "When I took my unofficial visit there in March, I just wanted to go and experience the place. I didn't really think much into it. But when I got there, it was completely different. Everything and everyone was so friendly and genuine."

DeBoer and his staff successfully sold Kirks on Washington. Now came the big chore — Kirks selling his parents Tiffani Allen and David Kirks on the notion of moving three times zones away to Seattle.

"It was brutal with mom and dad," Kirks said with a laugh. "They wanted the University of Pittsburgh. ... Until they got (to Washington) with me on my official visit in June. It was breathtaking for them. The finally realized that was the place for me. I just had to get them out there to see what I saw."

Dom Kirks of @VASJFootball discusses his journey that led him to commit to Washington Huskies. @Domkirks @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/r4GWGGrqFY

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) July 11, 2023

Kirks is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, which also has him ranked as the 11th-best senior in Ohio this coming season. Another scouting service, 247sports.com, has him rated three stars and the 21st-best senior in Ohio this season.

Lightning quick off the edge with a power burst that makes him difficult to block, Kirks appears to be a no-brainer for the sport of football. But that wasn't always the case. For a long time, basketball was his first love.

"I'm about 6-4 1/2, 6-5. I play big," he said of his basketball days. "My sophomore year I tore my labrum in my (right) shoulder. I realized football was for me. I love basketball. I always wanted to be in the NBA when I was younger."

He said he has always worn No. 6 because he looks up to LeBron James, who wore that number both with the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm also my dad's sixth son," Kirks said. "I just like that number."

Kirks, who plans to major in business at Washington, isn't the only person in his family who is headed to the college level. His twin brother, Desmond, is a senior receiver/defensive back for the Riverside Beavers.

"His (recruiting) stuff is coming, for sure," Dom said. "I can't wait. No one in the state can get past him at DB. I think he's the best DB in the state."

With the days winding down to the start of his senior year, Kirks is anxious to get to work, not just individually, but as a team. VASJ returns a wealth of talent this season from a team that went 8-3 last season, including a first-round playoff loss to Tallmadge.

As much as he is looking forward to joining Washington's program next spring — "I'm going put my head down, study the playbook and get to work out there," he said — this senior season at VASJ is going to be a special one, he promises.

"I believe in my heart and soul we can go 15-0and win the state championship," he said. "We've got a lot of young guys coming up. We're working hard out there. Busting our tails out there. I truly believe we can go 15-0 and win a state championship."