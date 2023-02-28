Vasily Podkolzin with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars

High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Who are Jimmy and Dee Haslam, reportedly taking over Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks?
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is still the best fighter in the NHL, and Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found out the hard way Saturday night.
Jon Jones thinks his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
A potential Patrick Kane trade could be imminent following some major moves over the weekend and at the start of this week, but what exactly has happened so far and what would need to happen for a trade to be made?
A number of Chiefs players celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a big party on Friday night in Las Vegas.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
Brian Windhorst reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting a playoff matchup against the Kings.
Michigan football star Mazi Smith was allowed to play, after his arrest and now, after being charged for felony gun possession in Ann Arbor.
Trea Turner has been baseball's most prolific base stealer over the last half-decade and "loves" the new pick-off rule for more reasons than one. By Corey Seidman
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
The MMA community shared its thoughts on Jake Paul's first combat sports loss against Tommy Fury in their boxing grudge match.
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.