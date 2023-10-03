Vasilije Micic explains decision to finally join the OKC Thunder

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2023-24 Oklahoma City Thunder media day centered around Vasilije Micic and the timing of his NBA arrival.

After being drafted late in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, Micic spent the following nine years slowly working his way up as one of the best international players in the world.

In his time overseas, the 29-year-old won several accolades — both as an individual and as a team. In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers owned his draft rights until a late 2020 trade with the Thunder.

Since that trade, questions have been pondered as to whether or not Micic would join the NBA. He finally did this summer when he signed a three-year deal with OKC.

For Micic, a common desire by both parties is the biggest reason why he finally made the NBA jump — citing aligned goals by both himself as the Thunder.

“Honestly this was last summer I was looking for NBA because I felt like I’m 29 years old, and still I feel very excited about basketball and enthusiastic. But after this summer I would not think obviously to consider NBA because I felt like reaching out the highest level in Europe is very hard, too, staying there and being able to play on that level is very, very difficult thing. I was very happy there, too. But I’m very happy that this finally happened because I’ve been honestly working for nine years to reach NBA, so I think it was worth it.”

Prior to joining the Thunder, Micic said he heard positive reviews about the organizations from Serbian NBA players. The feedback helped him get comfortable with the decision to join OKC this offseason.

“Before I came, I’ve heard many positive things from the other people, especially from Serbians who were already in the NBA about the organization. They all had very positive comments and opinions. I’m completely on the same page with them. I think this organization, it’s a very, very good organization in terms of facility, the approach to the players, starting from the gym with trying to do his best and then coaches. I feel every day when I come to the gym that everybody does their best that day. It kind of gives you extra motivation, too. And then the players, they are so humble, they are so competitive and ready to work, that also can give me additional boost even though I’m a little bit older to them that’s the main thing.”

After endless speculation, seeing Micic in a Thunder jersey felt like a moment years in the making. But now that he’s finally in OKC, the next step in their relationship will be determining his role throughout his tenure with the Thunder.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire