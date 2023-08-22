Vashti Board members volunteer to apply Dinner on the Bricks stickers to Grassroots Coffee sleeve

Aug. 22—THOMASVILLE- On Friday morning three Vashti Board members David Oaks, Dr. Lorraine Williams, and Dr. Amy Maison assisted David Sofferin with applying Vashti stickers onto 1000 Grassroots Coffee sleeves to publicize "Dinner on the Bricks," scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd. Grassroots Coffee began using these sleeves on Monday, August 21st.

In addition, Grassroots Coffee will begin selling their "Butterfly Blend" on September 1st. Five Dollars of each purchase goes to The Vashti Center.

For more information about Dinner on the Bricks please go to www.vashti.org/dinner-on-the-bricks.