Vasconcelos ton helps Northants to draw with Yorks

Vitality County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four)

Yorkshire 362 & 264-6: Masood 131*

Northamptonshire 301 & 250-8: Vasconcelos 129*

Northamptonshire (13 pts) drew with Yorkshire 14 pts

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit 129 not out as he attempted to power Northamptonshire to an unlikely victory over Yorkshire, but the visitors’ bowling attack dug deep to ensure the County Championship match at Wantage Road ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire had been set a challenging target of 326 in a little over two sessions, and when Vasconcelos warmed up for the T20 Blast game with 17 boundaries all around the ground, a home triumph looked a possibility.

But a dramatic clatter of wickets as the Yorkshire attack staged a late fightback set nerves jangling in the home dressing room, with Vasconcelos having to switch gears to ensure his side held out for the draw, eight wickets down.

At 165 for two in the 33rd over, Vasconcelos sharing a quickfire stand of 63 in 55 balls with Karun Nair (36), Northamptonshire looked poised to produce an enthralling white-ball-style finish.

But a persistent Yorkshire bowling attack fought back hard, taking three wickets for 13, and the last six for 54, as first-innings centurion Adam Lyth concluded a memorable 200th Championship match with career-best bowling figures of four for 56.

In an innings full of character and maturity, Vasconcelos held his nerve as Northamptonshire saw out the draw.

Earlier Yorkshire captain Shan Masood (131 not out) declared his side’s innings on 264 for six just before lunch, dangling the carrot of a chase which would have been the 10th highest to beat Yorkshire by any team in their history.

Ultimately though, the loss of 17 overs during two stoppages for rain took too much time out of the game and the captains shook hands shortly after 6.20pm.

The draw left both sides winless after seven games, Yorkshire taking 14 points and Northamptonshire 13.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.