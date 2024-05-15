Winter Park boys volleyball chases perfect season; Seminole HOF includes Stan Van Gundy | Varsity Weekly

Winter Park High School’s undefeated boys volleyball team has been on a roll all season, collecting conference, district and region championships on its way to this week’s FHSAA state tournament in Winter Haven.

But the Wildcats (27-0) amped up expectations to megawatt level when they held a team meeting after their May 7 regional quarterfinal win against Cypress Creek.

“We had a really deep conversation about our approach and focus for these playoff games,” stellar setter Jacob Little-Phillips said after his team dispatched Timber Creek 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in Tuesday night’s Region 2 final. “Everyone on the team is playing great. We want to finish 30-0.”

It will take a quarterfinal victory Friday and two more on Saturday at Polk State College to put the bow on a perfect season and wrap up Winter Park’s second FHSAA state championship in three seasons.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps and No. 2 in the FHSAA power rankings, have posted eight straight 3-0 sweeps since topping fourth-ranked Timber Creek 2-1 in a best-of-3 Metro Conference tourney final last month.

No. 3 Lake Howell (29-1) also advanced with a 3-0 win against Lake Mary. Horizon’s 23-5 season ended with a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay HEAT.

Winter Park had a shaky start Tuesday, allowing Timber Creek (24-6) to jump out to a 7-2 lead. But consecutive jump-serve aces by junior outside hitter Marson Barberee turned the momentum around.

“These guys are resilient,” 14th-year Wildcats coach Jesse Day said. “That’s their identity. They work hard in practice and it shows up in games.”

Barberree had 14 kills and lethal lefty Tristan Guitton added 13. Both are juniors for a Winter Park team that has only one senior in its eight-player primary rotation. Little-Phillips, also a junior, dished 38 assists to fuel a versatile offense.

Sophomore Nick Baker, Little-Phillips and junior Brock Ramos kept points alive with a combined 21 defensive digs.

Friday state pairings

Miami Senior (28-1) vs. Cardinal Gibbons (17-12), 10 a.m.

Miami Southwest (22-7) vs. Mater Lakes Academy (22-3), 1 p.m.

Winter Park (27-0) vs. Seminole Ridge (23-7), 4

Lake Howell (29-1) vs. HEAT (27-4), 7

(semifinals are Saturday at 10 a.m., leading to 7 p.m. final).

Water polo awards

Sanford Seminole, the 31-0 state champion in girls water polo, swept the Florida Dairy Farmers player and coach of the year awards.

State scoring leader Halle Zimlich, a sophomore, was voted Miss Water Polo by a statewide panel of coaches. She scored 5 goals in Seminole’s 10-6 state final win against West Orange to finish with 159 for the season. She also had 46 assists and 50 steals.

Ryan Ackerson, a former player for the ‘Noles, earned the coaching honor after leading SHS to the first FHSAA water polo championship in Seminole County history.

4 Orlando area weightlifters win FHSAA state championships: St. Cloud, Winter Springs, Lake Minneola, Oviedo

Mr. Weightlifter

St. Cloud junior Mikey Ziss, a state meet record-setter, is winner of the 2024 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Weightlifting award. He placed first in the Traditional and Olympic style competition in the 119-pound weight class.

Ziss repeated as the 119 state champion and set FHSAA records with his 480-pound total in Olympic and 460 Traditional total. His 205 lift in the snatch technique also was a record.

He is scheduled to represent the U.S. in the International Weightlifting Federation junior championships on Wednesday in Lima, Peru.

Seminole County Hall of Famers

Former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy joins seven others scheduled to be recognized in Thursday’s Seminole County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at Hagerty High.

The other 2024 inductees are Olympic gold medalist Brad Bridgewater, boys basketball coach and player Reggie Kohn, soccer star Donna Rohr, high school and club volleyball coach Kim Vach, inspirational Oviedo basketball assistant Michael “Mikey” Wilkie, and Bob and Robin Kreuter, who have both refereed youth sports for some 40 years.

Van Gundy compiled a 554-425 record in 13 seasons as a NBA head coach and now works as a broadcast analyst for TNT and CBS. Lake Mary has been home for his family since he became the Magic coach (2007-12) and Van Gundy is renowned for his involvement in the community.

Bridgewater was a two-time state champion for Lake Mary High and an All-American swimmer for USC before winning his 1996 gold medal in the 200-meter backstroke in the Atlanta Olympics.

Rohr was captain of Lake Mary’s first girls soccer state title team. She scored her 40th goal of the 1988-89 season to give the Rams a 1-0 victory vs. Seminole High of Pinellas County in the state title game.

Kohn, The Master’s Academy coach for the past 10 seasons, was selected primarily for his exploits as a player. The 1999 Lake Howell graduate was the third player in Florida high school history to amass more than 2,000 points and 1,000 assists. He went on to score more than 1,000 points and set a school assists record (652) that still stands as a four-year starter for USF.

As a coach for TMA, Orlando Christian Prep and Lake Howell, Kohn has piled up 14 district titles, 12 final four berths and five state championships.

Vach played college volleyball at Stetson and stayed in Central Florida to teach and coach. Her resume includes a 2015 state championship for Winter Springs and seven final four teams in high school play and three AAU national titles and a USA Volleyball National Open title in 2014.

Wilkie, who was born with Down Syndrome, receives the Inclusion Award. He became a student manager for Oviedo High basketball in 2007 and is a sidelines fixture for the Lions.

The Kreuters started as volunteer soccer officials and became certified referees working multiple sports, including football, lacrosse and volleyball.

Boone’s best

Boone honored 10 alums, including former baseball big leaguer Cody Allen, in its 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The others chosen were: Mark Chapman (baseball), Jessica Francis (track), Ryan Hamre (football, track), Amy Carlson Hubbard (track, volleyball), Sam Hutsell (football, baseball), Caroline Kennedy (track), Chris Litchford (football, soccer), Casey McElroy (baseball, golf) and Paul Pope Jr. (football, baseball).

Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be contacted by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.