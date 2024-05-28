Varsity Weekly: OCP-Edgewater basketball transfers, All-State hoops, coaching news

Players are coming and going in Florida’s revolving door for transfers.

Donovan Williams Jr., the leading player for Edgewater’s 23-8 Class 6A basketball state runner-up team as a sophomore, is transferring to perennial power Oak Hill Academy of Virginia.

Not long after that news broke, Darius Washington III, also a 6-foot-4 slasher whose stock as a prospect is rising, announced on social media that he is coming back to Edgewater after playing for Orlando Christian Prep as a junior.

Williams averaged 16.6 Points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals and was the only 10th grader chosen for the Class 6A All-State first team last season (see below). He has scholarship offers from Illinois, USF and West Virginia and interest from many others.

Donovan Williams Sr., who was a Class of 1991 standout guard for Edgewater, said Tuesday that Oak Hill coaches saw his son deliver impressive performances in back-to-back games in a Memphis Nike travel team event in April and invited him to join their legendary national program, which participates alongside Montverde Academy and IMG Academy in the loaded Nike EYBL Scholastic league.

“They said they’d love to have him. They saw him play in Atlanta in another event and said the same thing,” Donovan Sr. said. “We went up and toured the campus. (Donovan) is looking for that challenge. My wife and I are definitely supportive of that decision.”

Washington also has Edgewater ties that go back four decades. His grandfather with the same name starred for the Eagles in the 1980s. Darius Jr., his dad, won Florida’s 2004 Mr. Basketball award after leading Edgewater to a 2004 state championship.

Their offspring, “DIII”, averaged 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for OCP’s 25-5 state runner-up team last season. He recently received an offer from Florida Gulf Coast.

Colonial football

Austin Rocheleau, who served as Colonial’s interim coach for spring practice, is officially the new head football coach for the Grenadiers.

It’s a quick step up the ladder for Rocheleau, 26, who was Freedom’s JV head coach in 2021. He was promoted to varsity defensive coordinator in 2022 and moved to Colonial as defensive coordinator ahead of the Grenadiers’ 1-9 season in 2023.

Rocheleau was a college student assistant at Kansas, and was high school assistant (2019) and community college assistant (2020) in that state before moving to Orlando.

Colonial has scored only three winning seasons in the past 41 years — none since 2008 (5-4).

All-State basketball

Six Orlando area players earned first team boys basketball All-State status as selected by SourceHoops.com.

Hoops guru Rick Staudt of SourceHoops said selections were based on in-person evaluations, a review of all-area teams selected by media from around the state, and without regard to travel team affiliations or player rankings by other outlets.

Here’s a list of the first team for all seven classifications along with Orlando area players who made second or third teams. The full list is posted at SourceHoops.com; https://www.sourcehoops.com/2023-2024-class-7a-all-state-teams/):

CLASS 7A

First team

Cameron Boozer, Columbus, 6-9, Jr.

Cayden Boozer, Columbus, 6-4, Jr.

Isaac Celiscar, Winter Haven, 6-6, Sr.

Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge, 6-6, Jr.

Tyler Johnson, Oak Ridge, 6-5, Sr.

Oak Ridge and Columbus go overtime in FHSAA 7A boys basketball championship classic

Second team

Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge, 6-0, Jr.

Third team

Jordan Tillery, Oak Ridge, 6-5, Sr.

CLASS 6A

First team

Josh Harris, Pembroke Pines Charter, 6-7, Sr.

Zay McCoy, Ocala Forest, 5-10, Sr.

Donovan Williams, Edgewater, 6-4, Soph.

Jeremy Elyzee, Pempbroke Pines Charter, 6-7, Sr.

Sam Ritchie, Ponte Vedra, 6-2, Sr.

CLASS 5A

First team

Marcus Allen, Norland, 6-6, Sr.

Ryan Blount, Rockledge, 6-6, Sr.

Josh Lewis, Blake, 6-6, Jr.

Ian Smikle, Suncoast, 6-9, Sr.

Narayan Thomas, Mainland, 6-4, Sr.

CLASS 4A

First team

Jacob Daniels, Gibbs, 6-2 Jr.

Caleb Williams, Ribault, 6-0 Sr.

Raul Perez Ruiz, N. Broward Prep, 6-6 Sr.

Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian, 6-7, Jr.

Christian Reid, Mater Lakes, 6-5 Sr.

Second team

Julian Clarke, Lake Highland Prep, 6-2 Sr.

CLASS 3A

First team

Dante Allen, Riviera Prep, 6-4 Jr.

Alex Lloyd, Westminster, 6-4 Jr.

Alex Constanza, Westminster, 6-8 Soph.

Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic, 6-0 Jr.

Brandon Bass, Windermere Prep, 6-4 Soph.

CLASS 2A

First team

Lorenzo Cason, Victory Christian, 6-2 Jr.

Ramon Seals, SLAM, 6-5 Jr.

Ameer Ramadan, Orlando Christian Prep, 6-0 Sr.

Patrick Liburd, Sagemont, 6-5 Jr.

Mario Forbes, John Paul II, 6-7 Jr.

Third team

Javier Rowell, Mount Cora Christian, 6-0 Sr.

Isaiah Brown, OCP, 6-5 Sr.

CLASS 1A

First team

C.J. Ingram, Hawthorne, 6-5 Jr.

Kyler Lamb, Williston, 6-6 Sr.

C.J. Hall, Hilliard, 6-2 Jr.

Noah Gray, Bozeman, 6-5 Sr.

Ja’Mari Favors, Crossroad Academy, 5-9 Sr.

Coaching change

Justin Shipp replaces retiring Rob Gordon as boys basketball head coach for Olympia, which went 68-18 over the past three seasons.

Shipp was an assistant at Windermere High for the past two years. Prior to that he was an assistant for five years at Dr. Phillips, helping the Panthers win a 2020-21 state championship.

“He is a high energy guy who works hard and puts kids first,” Olympia athletic director Russell Wambles said of Shipp in a written announcement. “There is no doubt in my mind that he is highly capable of continuing the tradition of excellence that the previous coaches have put in place.”

Shipp is the sixth head coach for the Titans following Bobby Rego (4 seasons), Oliver Simmons (2), Mark Griseck (2), Matt Wheeler (2) and Gordon (7).

Shipp also coaches in the Nike Florida Rebels travel team program managed by Oak Ridge Coach Steve Reece.

Extra points

• Hannah Kohn, who set the national high school record for 3-point shots made as a Hagerty girls basketball junior, is transferring from UT-Chattanooga to play as a sophomore for Clemson. The climb to high-major status comes after she made 68 treys as a Southern Conference All-Freshman player. Her 46.3 percentage from distance was the best of any player in the transfer portal according to Clemson.

• Lake Mary girls golf coach Dennis Burchhill is a finalist for what could be his second national coach of the year honor. He’s one of eight finalists for the 2024 National High School Athletic Coaches Association girls golf award, which will be presented in a June convention in Bismarck, North Dakota. Burchill was named coach of the year by USA Today in the 2017-18 school year. The Rams have won eight state titles on his watch since 2012 — including the past three 3A crowns.

VIDEO: Hagerty’s Hannah Kohn makes high school record 19 3-pointers

Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.