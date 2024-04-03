Varsity Weekly: Miss Basketball sweep, Jones shutouts, unbeatens, tourney time

Five top 10 boys volleyball teams are in this weekend’s 16-team Orlando Classic, including 2023 state champ Miami Southwest and local favorites Winter Park, Timber Creek (10-2) and Freedom (7-1), which co-hosts with Lake Nona.

Winter Park, with just one senior starter, improved to 7-0 Monday when it rallied to deal visiting St. John’s Creekside its first loss, 3-1. Tristan Guitton, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 14 kills for the Wildcats. Mason Barberree, a 6-3 junior, had 10 kills, 8 digs, and 4 aces, and 6-2 setter Jacob Little-Phillips delivered 32 assists and 6 blocks.

Friday’s pool play, beginning at 3 p.m., includes Southwest (8-2), ranked fifth, vs. No. 7 Winter Park at 7 p.m. at Lake Nona.

Saturday play starts at 9 a.m. leading to a noon championship match at Freedom.

Flag football

Jones’ girls started 5-0 without surrendering a point. The Tigers played at Orangewood Christian on Wednesday and close their regular season with a 6 p.m. game at Ocoee on Thursday.

District tourneys are next week.

Jones, Timber Creek (10-1), Harmony (11-2) and Horizon (12-2) are the top-ranked area teams.

Tennis

A year after claiming the first district and region titles in school history on its way to the state tournament, Lake Buena Vista’s boys are 12-0.

The Vipers were down 3-2 in a mid-March match against Lake Highland Prep and pulled out the 4-3 victory by winning both doubles matches. They also edged Dr. Phillips 4-3.

The going gets tougher when LBV, a third-year school, faces powerhouse Lake Nona (14-0) in the inaugural Metro Conference tournament final on Thursday afternoon at the United States Tennis Association National Campus.

Lake Nona 14-0 faces Olympia (13-3) in the girls final.

Water polo

Sophomore girls standout Halle Zimlich was the regular season state leader in goals (118) for state No. 1 Seminole (25-0). Her teammate, Vivian Swain, also a sophomore, led in assists (75).

The ‘Noles’ district final vs. Lake Mary (19-3) was pushed back a day to Thursday at 4 p.m. at Seminole because of Wednesday’s weather.

On the boys side, Dr. Phillips senior Ryan Tannus led in assists (82) and points (187). He scored 105 goals for a 23-2 top-ranked team. Lake Nona (15-4) sophomore Yaseen Zeineldin was second in goals scored with 122.

Lacrosse

Lake Mary topped Lake Highland Prep 10-9 in a Tuesday matchup of the area’s two best boys teams.

Senior midfielder Daniel Quinn scored 3 goals, including the game-winner, for the reigning 2A state champ Rams (15-1). Lake Highland (11-2) freshman Drew Samaan also scored 3 times.

Lake Mary junior Mikayla Thomas scored her 100th career goal in girls play last week.

Boys weightlifting

St. Cloud edged Harmony 83 points to 82 to win the Traditional title and also won the Olympic style lifts in 3A District 13. The Bulldogs lineup is topped by 119-pound junior powerhouse Mikey Ziss, a double state champ last season.

East River swept both team titles in 3A-5. Winter Springs senior Kody Taylor stood out with the best totals of the day in Traditional (675 pounds) and Olympic (560). He lifts in the 183-pound weight class.

Also sweeping were Windermere High ahead of Lake Minneola in 3A-7, Leesburg in 2A-7, Lake Brantley in 3A-6, Boone in 3A-8 and Horizon in 2A-12.

In 1A-6 Foundation Academy outscored Windermere Prep 58-56 in Traditional. The First Academy edged Foundation 61-56 in the Olympic lifts.

This week’s region meets include 3A Region 2 on Wednesday at Freedom; 3A-4 at St. Cloud and 1A-3 at Villages Charter on Friday; and 2A-2 at St. Cloud on Saturday.

The FHSAA finals are April 19-20 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Miss Basketball

Dr. Phillips senior Trinity Turner was named Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and DP veteran Anthony Jones repeated as girls basketball coach of the year on Monday.

Turner and Jones led the Panthers to their third consecutive FHSAA large-class state championship last month.

Turner averaged 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game and is the first Orlando area Miss Basketball since Edgewater’s Alexis Prince (2012). Lake Howell’s Ashley Jones (’09) and Krystal Thomas (’07) of The First Academy are the other recipients.

Anthony Jones, who did not win the coaching award while leading DP to its first three-peat from 2011-13, is the first back-to-back winner since the late Marcie Pinder of Fort Lauderdale Dillard won four in a row (’10-’13).

The coach of the year list includes Lake Highland’s Al Honor (’22) and Lake Mary’s Carl Brown (’05).

Boys basketball

Montverde’s national No. 1 boys team (30-0) is joined by its 21-4 girls squad in the Chipotle Nationals tournament, tipping off Thursday in Indiana. All games will be televised on ESPNU or ESPN2.

Oak Ridge and Miami Columbus, the teams that met for Florida’s 7A championship, came very close to finishing 1-2 in last week’s 16-team The Throne national tournament.

Eastvale Roosevelt, the second-ranked team in California, edged Oak Ridge 67-65 in a semifinal and Columbus 53-50 in the final of the 16-team tournament.

Oak Ridge, which lost 72-67 in overtime vs. Columbus in the state final, notched a 78-76 OT win against Plano East, which was a 40-0 Texas state champ.

Area player of the year Jamier Jones of Oak Ridge and Mikel Brown, a local product in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite program, are juniors invited to this weekend’s USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp. They are joined by Windermere Prep sophomore Brandon Bass Jr. in a 65-player event linked to the NCAA Final Four.

UF signee Isaiah Brown of Orlando Christian Prep is one of four high school players picked for a Slam Dunk contest that will air Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Point guards Javon Bennett (Trinity Prep) and Keenan Blackshear (Jones) shared the stage in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

Bennett started all but two games as a sophomore for Dayton (25-8), which beat Nevada 63-60 before falling to Arizona.

Blackshear, a fifth-year grad student, averaged 15.1 points and a team-high 5.0 assists for Nevada (26-8).

Extra points

• Horizon junior running back Jamarie Pierre is in the 3A top 10 in the 200-meter dash with a best of 21.62 seconds.

• Eustis (13-0), ranked No. 1 in 4A softball, won 6-2 vs. 7A Spruce Creek (9-3) on Tuesday. Montverde Academy (15-3), No. 1 in 3A, hosts Eustis on April 19.

• In a sign of how difficult it can be to fill coaching positions these days, Lake Mary athletic director Rick Weyers is serving as his school’s interim girls lacrosse head coach.

Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.