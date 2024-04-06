Varsity Maine Girls' Basketball Player of the Year: Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus

Apr. 6—With an hour to go until the Class AA girls' basketball final, Maddie Fitzpatrick walked onto the Cross Insurance Arena floor, sat down on one of the empty benches, and took a long look around.

"My whole senior year, I (took) a lot of time and reflected on just my whole high school career," she said. "In moments like (those), my last high school game, I wanted to be very present."

Fitzpatrick put the finishing touches on a career worthy of reflection, scoring 14 points to go with 13 rebounds while leading Cheverus High to a 38-24 victory over Gorham for its second state championship in three years.

The victory capped a perfect season for the Stags. Fitzpatrick averaged 25.5 points and 11.3 rebounds and took home the Miss Maine Basketball award. The University of Maine-bound Fitzpatrick is also our pick as the Varsity Maine girls' basketball player of the year for the second straight season.

"You always want that and you dream of that and you set it as your goal," Fitzpatrick said. "But to achieve it and have it be in front of your face, it's crazy. ... It was incredible."

The Stags won the AA title in 2022 but fell in the North final in 2023, losing to Oxford Hills in double overtime. They entered this season with a new lineup after losing some key players, but they still had Fitzpatrick, who also averaged 4.4 assists and 4.9 steals and has earned a reputation as a player who, as Coach Billy Goodman said, "makes everyone better on the court."

"She just led the team in so many categories, so many things, on and off the court," Goodman said. "I'm just so impressed with the year she had. She faced a lot of double teams and attention."

Versatility has been a key part of Fitzpatrick's game dating back to her early years. While some players work to master one position, Fitzpatrick embraced all elements of the sport and spent time working on her rebounding, dribbling, shooting, passing and defense.

"My dad emphasized that it's important to be able to do everything (and) have strengths in all areas, and not be just a one-dimensional player," said Fitzpatrick. "He knew my goals, he knew what I wanted to accomplish, and he said 'You're going to be able to play more if you're able to do more things.'"

At 5-foot-11, Fitzpatrick could spot up for shots and attack the basket, outmuscle players for rebounds, and defend all five positions. Her scoring and rebounding stood out, but Goodman pointed to Fitzpatrick's ball-handling and passing, which is top-level with both hands.

"She just got so much better at that, and you saw it in the playoffs. She's under control so well," he said. "Her vision is amazing. She plays with her head up, which is a key thing. She makes length-of-the-court passes so easily, lefty and righty. It's incredible."

Equally notable was Fitzpatrick's knack for getting teammates involved. The ball usually went through her on offense, but often didn't end there.

"It's harder to defend, but also, it's more fun," Fitzpatrick said. "Getting everyone involved makes the team chemistry so much better and shows everybody that they can help. ... And you're more likely to win. And winning is great. It's a bonus."

Taking charge late in the game, with the victory up for grabs, was the part Fitzpatrick had to learn.

"That isn't something I've had a feel for," she said. "I've been tentative in some situations, or I've passed too much, or I'm turning the ball over and trying too hard. This year, specifically, I really had to work on that. When to pass, when to shoot, when to drive."

Even after 18 regular-season wins, Fitzpatrick still needed a reminder. She had six points at halftime of the Class AA North semifinal against Lewiston, but after being urged by Goodman to defer less and shoot more, she scored 14 points in the second half to help turn a 24-19 lead into a 57-35 victory.

Foul trouble limited Fitzpatrick to 18 minutes in the regional final against Oxford Hills, but she still managed 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists in a 48-38 victory. One week later, after another double-double, Fitzpatrick and the Stags were champions again.

"She always wants the ball. I've never seen her not be confident," Goodman said. "She does it all so well. I don't know if I'll ever see a player like this again."