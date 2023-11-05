Varsity Maine Football Honor Roll, Nov. 5

Nov. 5—JORDAN BISSONNETTE, Sanford — Bissonnette scored on a 3-yard run and then ran in a 2-point conversion with 44.7 seconds left to lift the Spartans to a 21-20 win over Noble, securing a playoff berth for Sanford.

Tafari Corson-James, Lewiston: Corson-James carried the ball seven times for 119 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown run, in the Blue Devils' 34-18 victory over rival Edward Little.

Terrell Edwards, Bonny Eagle: Edwards ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Scots defeated Windham, 35-21.

Cordell Jones, Portland: Jones scored three touchdowns in the first half and another on a 54-yard run in the second half as the Bulldogs handled rival South Portland, 34-6.

Zach Kristan, Gardiner: Kristan made 10 catches for 142 yards and a TD in a 41-8 win over Skowhegan in a Class B North quarterfinal.

Will Keach, Leavitt: The do-it-all senior scored three touchdowns — a 52-yard run, 40-yard interception return and 42-yard reception — as the Hornets racked up 59 first-half points in their semifinal win over Cape Elizabeth.

Gabe Robinson, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill: Robinson kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ramblers a 17-14 victory over Oak Hill/St. Dom's in the Class D South semifinals. Teammate Carter Rivers ran for 109 yards against the Raiders and 133 yards in a quarterfinal win over Lisbon last Monday.

Aidan Taylor, Westbrook: Taylor caught three touchdown passes from Giovanni Staples as the Blue Blazes defeated Deering, 30-22, in a Class B South quarterfinal. Gavin Tanner also rushed for two TDs for Westbrook.