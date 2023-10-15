Varsity Maine Football Honor Roll, Week 7

Oct. 15—MATTHEW BERRY, South Portland — Berry scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 27-yard run late in the second quarter as the Red Riots knocked off previously unbeaten Kennebunk, 27-6.

Noah Carpenter, Leavitt: The senior quarterback scored four touchdowns, three of them in the second half as the Hornets scored 29 consecutive points in a 35-21 victory at Thornton Academy.

Colton Carter, Lawrence: Carter scored three touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards as the Bulldogs handed Messalonskee its first loss, 41-6. Lawrence rushed for 344 yards and forced four turnovers.

Avry Jones, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale: The defensive lineman had three sacks in a 21-0 victory over Lisbon. The Ramblers, who have won three straight, recorded eight sacks.

Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo: The freshman threw a 65-yard touchdown pass and scored on runs of 47, 70 and 57 yards as the Cougars blanked Boothbay, 45-0.

Jeffrey Randall, Lewiston: The quarterback rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 35-7 win over Mt. Blue. Teammate Jayden Sands ran for 157 yards, with a 59-yard TD in the first quarter.

Jamier Rose, Noble: Rose rushed for two touchdowns and threw two TD passes as the Knights defeated Marshwood, 33-20. It was Noble's first win over the Hawks since 2003.

Atticus Whitten, Gorham: Whitten made nine solo tackles and assisted on 13 others in Gorham's 20-0 win at Deering. Whitten also forced two fumbles, batted down a pass and had 1.5 tackles for loss of yardage.