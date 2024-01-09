Varsity Insider: Vermont high school boys, girls basketball power rankings (Jan. 8)

A week into 2024, it's time to to resume our season power rankings ... with a new look.

Last week, colleague Jacob Rousseau signed off with the Burlington Free Press to join our sister paper, the Providence Journal, his hometown paper in Rhode Island. While steering the ship solo in the BFP sports department until we fill the open reporter's position, I'll keep the content mill churning with combined power rankings for girls and boys basketball and hockey.

Tuesdays, I'll have fresh basketball power rankings; Wednesday will be reserved for updated hockey power rankings.

Read on below for this week's hoops rankings and games to watch Enjoy!

This week's boys power rankings:

(Through Jan. 8)

1. Rice Memorial High School

Record: 8-0

► The Green Knights have scored 70 or more points in six of their seven six wins. The lone game they didn't? A grind-it-out, 51-46 decision over defending champion Champlain Valley in a rematch of last year's state final. Then on Monday night, Rice pulled away in the fourth quarter at BFA for an 84-72 decision.

More: Bench player sparks Rice's win over CVU in boys basketball championship rematch

2. Champlain Valley Union High School

Record: 7-1

► The Redhawks have cruised by double digits in six of the seven victories to open their title defense of the program's first championship from last winter. CVU rebounded from the Rice defeat with an 18-0 start in Monday night's 85-29 victory at Brattleboro.

More: The top returning Vermont high school boys basketball players? Our 2023-24 watchlist.

4. South Burlington High School

Record: 8-2

► The Wolves pushed their winning streak to four in a row Monday night with a big win at St. Johnsbury, 72-61.

3. St. Johnsbury Academy

Record: 7-2

► Shorthanded St. Johnsbury, playing without standout Rex Hauser, sandwiched a road win over Mount Mansfield between home defeats to fellow Metro contenders Rice and South Burlington.

5. Rutland High School

Record: 7-2

► After a 63-53 loss to St. Johnsbury before Christmas, Rutland has rattled off four straight victories by double digits.

6. Burlington High School

Record: 7-3

► The Seahorses fell in back-to-back games to St. Johnsbury and CVU before putting up 86 points in a win over BFA-St. Albans, unloading in a big fourth quarter at Colchester in a 59-50 decision and holding off Mount Mansfield 67-63.

More: Everything to know about the 2023-24 Chittenden County boys basketball teams

7. Montpelier High School

Record: 5-3

► The three-time defending Division III state champions opened their title defense with losses to Metro powers South Burlington, Rice and Burlington. But over their five-game winning streak, they are 76 points per outing.

8. BFA-St. Albans

Record: 5-4

► The Bobwhites' losses to date are to CVU, South Burlington, Burlington and Rice.

9. Hartford High School

Record: 7-1

► The Hurricanes have won all of their games by double digits; and their lone setback was to Rutland.

10. Colchester High School

Record: 5-4

► The Lakers have responded to a three-game losing skid (defeats to St. Johnsbury, CVU and BFA) by going 4-1 over their last four games.

Games to Watch

Montpelier at North Country, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Solons head to Newport in a rematch of last year's Division II final.

Thetford at Lake Region, 7 p.m. Wednesday: The teams enter with a combined record of 13-2.

Champlain Valley at South Burlington, 7 p.m. Thursday: Expecting a nail-biter in South Burlington.

Harwood at Hazen, 7 p.m. Friday: Intriguing out-of-division contest between 6-2 Harwood and 6-1 Hazen.

St. Johnsbury at Champlain Valley, 7 p.m. Monday: CVU swept the regular-season series last winter.

Burlington at Rice, 7 p.m. Monday: The Rice-BHS rivalry should have renewed energy with the return of the Seahorses as one of the Metro's top contending clubs.

This week's girls power rankings:

(Through Jan. 8)

1. Champlain Valley Union High School

Record: 6-0

► With signature in-state wins over Rutland (45-40) and St. Johnsbury (58-47) and a couple solid triumphs in New York, the defending Division I champion Redhawks have reloaded behind returning all-state player Elise Berger.

2. Mount Mansfield Union High School

Record: 5-0

► A quick, deep and sharpshooting team, the Cougars have impressed with early season victories over Rutland and North Country, the latter earning them the title in their annual holiday tournament.

3. St. Johnsbury Academy

Record: 5-2

► After a 5-0 start, the 2023 state finalists have lost back-to-back games to CVU and Rutland.

4. North Country Union High School

Record:

► The defending Division II champions have won four in a row, all by 10 points or more, since a 57-53 setback to MMU.

5. Essex High School

Record: 6-1

► Since a underwhelming, 39-35 defeat to North Country, the Hornets have averaged 63 points a game over a three-game winning streak.

6. Fair Haven Union High School

Record: 7-0

► After beating BHS 58-50 to open the new season, the Slaters have rolled past all opponents by double digits.

7. Burlington High School

Record:

► Burlington has won five in a row since its season-opening loss at Fair Haven. Defense has been the Seahorses' strength during streak.

8. Windsor High School

Record: 7-0

► The two-time defending Division III champions have won every game by double digits so far.

9. Rutland High School

Record: 4-5

► Rutland, a Final Four team a year ago, is better than its record. Maybe its recent victory over St. Johnsbury will be the start of a long winning roll?

10. BFA-St. Albans

Record: 3-2

► The Comets have put together a three-game winning streak after opening with defeats to North Country and Rutland.

Games to Watch

Mount St. Joseph at West Rutland, 6 p.m. Tuesday: The SVL rivals enter this contest with a combined win-loss record of 11-2.

Hazen at Richford, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Both teams are among the contenders in Division III.

Essex at Burlington, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Big week for BHS starts against Essex, a Final Four participant from a year ago.

Fair Haven at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Mount Abraham's lone loss is a 43-28 setback to Fair Haven on Dec. 29. How will Round 2 go?

Thetford at Windsor, 7 p.m. Thursday: A rematch of last year's Division III final. Windsor won the first meeting this winter, 41-31.

Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Can the Comets earn a big home victory?

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont high school basketball: Girls, boys power rankings (Jan. 8)